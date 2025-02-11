Big Mouth season 8 release window finally confirmed at Netflix (Final season)

It's been a long wait fellow Big Mouth fans, but we finally have a great update about Big Mouth season 8. And that's when we can expect the final season! It's bittersweet that this is the last one, though we are glad to finally get more episodes. So when can we expect to see the next installment of the adult animated comedy?

Big Mouth season 8 premieres sometime in spring/summer 2025 on Netflix. The streaming service announced this update at the end of January when it also dropped a bunch of other news about its upcoming content for the year. I'm so glad Big Mouth was one of them because season 7 premiered all the way back in October 2023.

It's true there's no exact release date yet, but at least we have a release window to go off of. It's also a bit surprising that the release window is spring or summer since the previous seasons have all debuted either in the fall or winter. But, hey. I'm not going to complain. It seems like Netflix knows we have been waiting for a long time and we're getting impatient!

Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

Unfortunately not much else is known about the final season, as the streamer hasn't shared any images or even a synopsis yet. But I guess for now we can bask in the good news that Big Mouth season 8 is coming this year!

Overall, it's hard for an adult comedy that hasn't been around long like The Simpsons or Family Guy for example to break through and find an audience. Though this one was able to, and that's great to see. Co-created by Nick Kroll, the series is based on some of his experiences growing up in New York. Kroll voices the character based on his younger self, Nick Birch, while John Mulaney is his bestie Andrew Glouberman.

The show is all about those awkward middle school years when puberty really hits, giving you those hormone monsters - as portrayed by hilarious characters on the animated series - and making those at that age start to question things like body image, sex, and more. It has a great voice cast who join Kroll and Mulaney including Jason Mantzoukas, Fred Armisen, May Rudolph, Jordan Peele, and more. I can't wait to see what the eighth and final season has in store as we say goodbye to Bridgeton Middle School.

