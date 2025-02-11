The biggest new show on Netflix right now isn't what you think it is

There's a completely new show on Netflix right now, and it's actually an international title too! Swedish series The Are Murders has piqued viewers' interests, as the crime drama is currently in the Top 10 row on the streaming service. And surprisingly, it's ahead of Apple Cider Vinegar starring Kaitlyn Dever.

As of this writing, The Are Murders is holding the No. 4 spot in Netflix's Top 10, while Apple Cider Vinegar is right behind it at No. 5. No offense to the Swedish show, it's actually a really good story ad watch. But we're a bit surprised that it's getting more attention than the tale about scammer Belle Gibson. And actually, both of the titles are international content - one Swedish and the other Australian.

We also can't help but compare them at the moment since both shows came out on Feb. 6, 2025. But you know what doesn't surprise me? It's the fact that the two have gained an audience very quickly. That's because The Are Murders is a murder mystery while Apple Cider Vinegar is based on a true story. These two types of genres almost always get the attention of us avid television watchers! And for good reason.

Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

What is The Are Murders about?

The Are Murders really does deserve to be getting this attention. And it's such an easy watch if you want to check it out! The season is only 5 episodes long. The crime drama is centered around police officer Hanna Ahlander (Carla Sehn) who's having a rough time. She's been suspended from her job and "dumped by her partner," per the synopsis. Needing some change in her life and to get away, she moves to her sister's vacation home in Åre.

Though her law enforcement skills are needed when a young woman goes missing, helping "local police officer Daniel Lindskog (Kardo Razzazi)" who ends up "reluctantly" accepting her help. It also doesn't help that the station is understaffed, so Hanna might be what he needs right now to solve this case. Though the description of the show asks, can the two trust each other? And will they be able to figure out who's behind all of this?

Whether you're wondering if you should check out The Are Murders or Apple Cider Vinegar, I personally would tell you both are worth your time! It's two completely different stories, but intriguing in their own ways. You really won't regret tuning in!

The Are Murders is now streaming on Netflix.