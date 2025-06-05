Breaking down that unexpected pregnancy in Ginny & Georgia season 3

One of Netflix's best teen shows is finally back with a brand new season! Of course, we're talking about Ginny & Georgia. All 10 episodes of the third installment are available to stream on Netflix, and as expected, this season doesn't hold back on the drama at all!

The main storyline is about Georgia's arrest and murder trial. Meanwhile, Ginny, Austin, and Paul are trying their best to navigate and cope with the constant stares and whispers of the Wellsbury community. And just when you think things can't get more intense, the show throws in a major curveball—an unexpected pregnancy.

This shocking twist shakes things up in a big way and leaves a certain character facing tough choices that could change the course of their life forever. Maybe you missed some things or didn’t catch every subtle hint along the way. Don't worry. We’re here to break down everything you need to know about this unexpected pregnancy and how it turns out.

Spoilers from Ginny & Georgia season 3 are ahead.

(L to R) Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller, Ty Doran as Wolfe in episode 302 of Ginny & Georgia | Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Does Ginny keep the baby in Ginny & Georgia season 3?

If you recall from Ginny & Georgia season 2, Marcus breaks up with Ginny close to the end of the season. It's not that he doesn't love her, but his struggle with depression keeps him from fully committing to their relationship. Marcus feels overwhelmed by his own battles and worries that staying with Ginny might hold her back or cause more pain for both of them. However, they decide to remain friends.

In Ginny & Georgia season 3, they attempt to maintain a friendship despite the difficulty of lingering feelings between them, which results in several near-kisses. They finally kiss at the Wellsbury High spring dance, but then Marcus pushes Ginny away right afterwards. Although Ginny still loves Marcus and wants to be with him, she refuses to keep chasing after him. So, she decides to finally give her classmate from her poetry class, Wolfe, a chance.

They have a fun boba tea date before going on another date to the science museum. That's where they have their first kiss. At this moment in Ginny's life, she's angry with her dad for calling CPS on Georgia, forcing her and Austin to be separated from her. So, she starts acting out. She invites her friend Bracia to Wolfe's friend's party where they drink and have a good time. During the party, Ginny and Wolfe sneak off to the laundry room and start making out. Things get more intense, and they end up sleeping together for the first time.

Later, MANG are having lunch at the Blue Farm Cafe when Norah mentions she hasn’t gotten her period yet. Wanting to support her, they all decide to take pregnancy tests together. At first, it appears that none of them are pregnant. But once the rest of MANG leaves the bathroom, Ginny looks at her pregnancy stick again and it's actually positive.

She starts freaking out, and it only gets worse after she talks to Wolfe and tells him she's pregnant. He doesn't respond to the pregnancy in the best way, leaving Ginny to feel alone and unsure of what to do next. She knows the best person to go to is her mom, but she's prohibited from seeing her unless a social worker is present. Luckily, she has Max to sneak her into the house.

Once Ginny tells Georgia she's pregnant, they have an emotional moment. Ginny asks her what she should do with the baby, but Georgia tells her that only she can make that decision. In the end, Ginny tells her she doesn't want to go through with the pregnancy. Georgia then calls up the local doctor and schedules her an appointment for an abortion. Ginny decides to go to the appointment by herself, but Georgia ends up convincing Marcus to go as well.

This big situation is what brings Ginny and Marcus back together. So, no, Ginny does not keep the baby. However, she and Wolfe do manage to become friends again after he apologizes.

Ginny & Georgia season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.