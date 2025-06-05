Ginny & Georgia season 3 ending explained: Where do Ginny and Georgia end up?

Wow! What another incredible season of Ginny & Georgia. Honestly, the third installment might just top both seasons 1 and 2, and we can't wait to see what's next for our favorite mother-daughter duo in the upcoming fourth season.

Ginny & Georgia season 3 picks up shortly after Georgia's arrest in the season 2 finale. While Georgia remains in a holding cell, Ginny, Austin, and Paul struggle to deal with the aftermath of it all. The Miller family has always been the topic of discussion since the day they blew into town. But now the scrutiny intensifies, and every single eye is on them as everyone waits to see whether Georgia will be found guilty.

There's so much that happens over the course of the 10-episode season. From shocking revelations to emotional confrontations, all of which push Ginny and Georgia to their limits. However, nothing could've prepared us for that shocking ending. If you thought you were left flabbergasted by the season 2 finale, the season 3 finale takes the drama even further. It'll definitely leave you eager to see the fourth season.

So, where exactly do Ginny and Georgia end up at the end of Ginny & Georgia season 3? What about the other characters? We're about to dive into the season 3 finale and break down how everything comes to a close.

MAJOR spoilers are ahead from Ginny & Georgia season 3!

(L to R) Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller, Scott Porter as Paul, Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller, Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller in episode 302 of Ginny & Georgia | Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Georgia gets off scot-free

Did you honestly believe Georgia would end up in prison? This is the same woman who’s consistently found ways to escape serious trouble. In this case, she probably would have faced jail time if it weren’t for her clever children stepping in to help. We're learning more and more how Georgia's ways have influenced Ginny and Austin.

During Georgia's trial, Austin takes the stand and confesses that he saw his father, Gil, murder Tom Fuller. As the audience, we know this isn't true and that Georgia actually did it. But why is Austin lying? We're shown a flashback of a desperate Ginny convincing Austin to lie and use Gil as a scapegoat. Initially, Austin is hesitant, especially since he had been trying to rebuild a relationship with his father. But after Ginny shows him the bruises Gil left on her, Austin ultimately agrees to go along with the lie.

We also find out that Ginny involved Cynthia in the plan to frame Gil for the murder. Cynthia refuses to help at first, but Ginny threatens to reveal her affair with Joe if she doesn’t cooperate. Knowing that the affair could make her look suspicious in the eyes of the judge and jury and potentially implicate her in the crime, Cynthia has no choice but to give in. Reluctantly, she agrees to support the lie, doing what she must to protect herself.

After hearing everything they needed to hear, the jury makes their decision and finds Georgia not guilty of murdering Tom.

Marcus is sent to rehab

Throughout the third season, we see Marcus trying his best to overcome his depression even though the weight of it continues to affect his daily life. His grades start slipping, and he starts drinking heavily. His family tries to be there for him the best way they can, but Marcus often isolates himself. The only time he's really himself is when he talks to Ginny, and their relationship isn't always in the best state this season.

When Max learns from Georgia that Marcus has a large stash of empty alcohol bottles hidden in a bin in their garage, she tells their parents about it later. They ground him, but that doesn't stop him from spiraling further. He continues to secretly drink alcohol. Everything hits the fan at Brodie's party. Marcus gets really drunk, and Max has to take him home. Once they walk through the door, their parents are already waiting for them in the living room.

Marcus has a complete breakdown, and Max tells her mom again that Marcus needs serious help. She suggests that he needs rehab. Ellen understands her daughter is right, but she's worried that sending Marcus away will cause him to fall even further behind in school. He's already failed the school year and will have to repeat sophomore year. By the morning, Ellen changes her mind and decides to take Marcus to rehab.

Max is on the outs with the rest of MANG

Ginny grows closer to Abby this season after spending more time with her. She even gets closer to Norah once they squash the issue concerning their parents. As Ginny's relationships with Abby and Norah grow, Max begins to feel the shift, sensing that Ginny is slowly drifting away from their once-tight friendship.

She discovers that Ginny, Abby, and Norah have been hanging out without her, and at first, she tries to remain calm about it. This is something her mom told her to do. But staying quiet isn’t really in Max’s nature, and before long, she starts confronting them, wanting to know why they've been so distant and leaving her out.

Abby brushes her off, and Ginny tells her that maybe they've grown a part a little bit. This hurts Max's feelings, but there's nothing she can do about it. We never see MANG make up at the end of the season, so it'll be interesting to see where Max's friendship stands with Ginny, Abby, and Norah in season 4.

(L to R) Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker, Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller in episode 302 of Ginny & Georgia | Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Do Ginny and Marcus end up together?

For most of the season, Marcus tries his best to maintain his friendship with Ginny. Even though he still loves her, his struggle with depression leaves him emotionally drained, and he knows he can’t show up for her as anything more than a friend at the moment. That's why he broke up with her in the first place. However, staying friends with an ex is never simple. Throughout the season, there are several moments where Marcus and Ginny nearly kiss, until it finally happens at the spring dance.

Marcus tries to distance himself from her again afterward, but over time, they find their way back to each other and officially rekindle their relationship. Of course, this happens after Ginny's unexpected pregnancy. But their brief moment of happiness is short-lived. Ginny visits Marcus at his house to find him completely drunk and disconnected from reality.

Before he leaves for rehab the next morning, she leaves him with her love poem she wrote about him. Technically, Ginny and Marcus do end up together at the end of the season. But it'll be interesting to see how their relationship evolves in season 4, especially with Marcus focusing on his recovery.

Do Georgia and Joe end up together?

Joe has had feelings for Georgia since they were teenagers, but Georgia has always kept him at arm’s length, never fully reciprocating his emotions. Still, Joe stuck around and supported her through everything, even during her murder trial. He never once judged her, though Georgia didn’t initially see this, as she was too consumed by her own struggles and distractions.

After Paul leaves her and Joe starts coming around more, she begins to look at him differently. It’s not that Georgia never considered Joe as a potential partner. She was simply always involved with someone else, whether it was Zion or Paul. With both out of the picture and tension reaching an all-time high, Georgia and Joe finally sleep together.

However, Georgia tells Joe later that they can’t be together because she made a promise to Ginny that she'd be different. In the past, she would jump from one relationship to another, but now she’s determined to change. Before they go their separate ways, Georgia confesses to Joe that she was responsible for the deaths of Tom and her last husband, Kenny. Although Georgia and Joe do not end up together in Ginny & Georgia season 3, there's a good chance we might see them finally get together next season. Find out our reason below!

Could Georgia be pregnant in Ginny & Georgia season 3?

Remember earlier when we said the season 3 finale ended in a shocking way? Well, Georgia possibly being pregnant is the unexpected twist no one saw coming. Just as life finally seems to be settling down with Georgia out of jail and her relationship with Ginny back on track, the final scene throws everything into question.

Georgia casually grabs a milk carton from the fridge and starts drinking straight from it. At first, Ginny doesn’t think anything of it until she remembers something Georgia once told her. She told her that she drinks milk whenever she’s pregnant. When Ginny points this out, Georgia freezes, staring back at her in stunned silence.

If Georgia turns out to be pregnant, who's the baby's father? There are two possible options. It's either Paul or Joe. They’re the only two people she was intimate with this season, and it happened within a short time frame, one right after the other.

Obviously, Joe would be the better fit since Georgia actually has feelings for him. But Paul, being the soon-to-be ex-husband, would bring a whole different level of drama if he turns out to be the father. I could see the writers going this route, especially since earlier in the season, Georgia pretended to be pregnant with his baby.

In a way, it'll be like her karma catching up to her. What started as a manipulative tactic could turn into her new reality. But who knows? Maybe Georgia won't end up being pregnant at all. We won't know until Ginny & Georgia season 4 comes out.

Here are some other things that happen in Ginny & Georgia season 3:

Georgia’s mom and stepfather find her. Georgia’s father had reached out from prison, warning her that if he could track her down, then her mom and stepdad certainly could as well. Sure enough, they show up unexpectedly at her house before driving away.

Abby and Tris start dating. This is after Abby and Samantha share a kiss and Samantha gets together with Press.

Abby comes clean to Ginny and Norah about her throwing up.

Ginny shares with Bracia that she self-harms.

Hunter and Padma get together.

Max and Silver break up. Max also shares a kiss with Sophie, but it's unclear if they'll get back together. However, it seems unlikely since Sophie is headed off to college.

Ginny has unprotected sex with Wolfe and becomes pregnant. However, she decides not to keep the baby and have an abortion.

Zion tells Georgia that he's petitioning for joint custody of Ginny, who is also in agreement.

Austin struggles with the decision he made to pin Tom's murder on Gil. He misses his dad.

Paul is recalled as mayor.

Ginny will spend the summer with her dad in South Korea, while Abby will be a camp counselor at summer camp.

Ginny & Georgia season 3 can be streamed on Netflix right now.