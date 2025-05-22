It's been almost two years since Ted Lasso blew the final whistle on season 3. But just when everyone thought it was game over for the Apple TV+ series, star Jason Sudeikis confirmed a season 4 was on the way. Now, there's an exciting update on Ted Lasso's progress.

In an interview with Capital FM Radio (via Collider), Hannah Waddingham, better known as Rebecca Welton to Ted Lasso fans, revealed that the fourth season begins filming in July 2025. The actress declared the sports comedy/drama is "rising from the dead" after the cast and crew believed the series was over after season 3.

Apple TV+ hasn't provided any details about a possible premiere date for season 4. Filming for season 3 lasted eight months, and episodes hit the streaming service four months after that.

Judging by that schedule, Ted Lasso season 4 could return to Apple TV+ in July 2026. The first two seasons also received summer releases, so Apple may want to get back to making a splash in the summer streaming competition with one of their most popular original series.

Hannah Waddingham could have an even bigger role in Ted Lasso season 4

In March, Jason Sudeikis confirmed the writers had begun working on Ted Lasso season 4. Plot details are limited, but he did state the focus would be on a Richmond AFC women's team.

The concept was introduced during the season 3 finale. Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) brought the proposal for a women's team to Rebecca, who seemed enthusiastic about the prospect. The men's side appeared set with Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), and Nate Shelley (Nick Mohammed) managing the squad.

So if Richmond is starting a new team from scratch, it stands to reason the owner will play a major role in making that happen. It also sounds as if Rebecca will be tasked with pulling Ted back over the pond after the football-turned-soccer coach returned to Kansas City and his son.

That could put a lot on Waddingham's plate as essentially the show's co-lead opposite Sudeikis. But the British actress has proven she's up to the task, and she's got the awards to prove it.

With filming just a couple of months away, expect more details to emerge about Ted Lasso season 4's plot and characters. Hopefully, Waddingham isn't the only cast member willing to share updates.

Stay tuned for more Ted Lasso news and updates from Show Snob!