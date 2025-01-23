4 Bridgerton characters who might not return in season 4

Everyone is eagerly awaiting the return of Netflix's top period drama series. Unfortunately, it will be some time before that happens, as production on the fourth season of Bridgerton is currently underway. While an official release year hasn't been confirmed, the show's showrunner expects the series to return in 2026. This may seem like a long way off, but it'll be 2026 before we know it!

The first season explored the love story between Daphne and Simon. The second season then shifted its focus to the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony, and told his love story with Kate. The latest season, Bridgerton season 3, saw Colin and Penelope finally get together. Now, in the upcoming Bridgerton season 4, fans can expect a new romance to take center stage. It's Benedict Bridgerton's turn to find love, and he’ll meet his match in the alluring Lady in Silver, Sophie Baek.

Luke Thompson reprises his role as Benedict in the fourth season, while Halo actress Yerin Ha joins the cast as Sophie Baek. Other confirmed returning cast members this season include Jonathan Bailey, Victor Alli, Adjoa Andoh, Julie Andrews, Lorraine Ashbourne, Masali Baduza, Nicola Coughlan, Hannah Dodd, Daniel Francis, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Martins Imhangbe, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton, Golda Rosheuvel, Will Tilston, Polly Walker, Emma Naomi, and Hugh Sachs.

In addition to Ha joining the season 4 cast, there are also three new cast additions. They are Katie Leung, Michelle Mao, and Isabella Wei, who will be playing the roles of Lady Araminta Gun, Rosamund Li, and Posy Li. If you noticed, some cast members aren't listed here as returning for Bridgerton season 4. While there haven't been any official departure announcements, we suspect these actors might not return based on statements they've made or the fact that Netflix hasn't confirmed their return. Find out which Bridgerton characters may not grace your screen next season below!

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton in episode 102 of Bridgerton | Liam Daniel/Netflix

Daphne Bridgerton

Daphne is the one Bridgerton character on this list whose potential absence in the fourth season would have the biggest impact on viewers. Fans were already disappointed that she didn't make an appearance in the third season. So, skipping out on another season would just be heartbreaking for many. I mean, she's like the glue that holds the Bridgerton family together. It's time for her to make a comeback.

The possibility of this character not returning for Bridgerton season 4 stems from a recent statement made by Phoebe Dynevor, the actress who plays Daphne. In an interview with The Direct, Dynevor revealed that the show's creative team had not approached her about returning for the fourth season. She said, "I mean, they've not called me yet. And I think they're shooting Season 4 right now. So, I'm still waiting for that call."

The cast and crew have been shooting the fourth season for about four months now, and the cameras are reportedly set to stop rolling in late April 2025. With Dynevor still not back on set for season 4, this raises concerns that she may not be reprising her role as Daphne this season.

(L to R) Harriet Cains as Philipa Featherington, Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington in episode 308 of Bridgerton | Liam Daniel/Netflix

Philipa and Prudence Featherington

When we're first introduced to Philipa and Prudence Featherington (Harriet Cains and Bessie Carter) in Bridgerton season 1, they are portrayed as being Penelope's annoying older sisters who would often make harsh or judgmental comments about her. While they didn't undergo a dramatic transformation over the seasons, they did become somewhat more tolerable as time went on.

At the end of Bridgerton season 3, their stories pretty much wrap up, with both of them getting married and starting families. Besides the actors portraying them not being added to Netflix's list of confirmed returning cast members for the fourth season, this is another reason why we believe they might not come back.

Then, there's the Instagram post that Lorn Macdonald shared after the release of the third season, which had fans speculating that season 3 would be the last we see of Philipa and Prudence. If you didn't know, Macdonald played Albion Finch, Philippa's husband, in the third season.

In June 2024, Macdonald shared a heartfelt post on Instagram to commemorate Bridgerton season 3's release on Netflix. The caption to the post reads, "Albion Finch. What started off with cheese and a sneeze became a character I deeply care about. Huge thanks to everyone who made this a job I'll never forget and to all the fans showing your love for this weird little dude. It means a lot. And to my Philippa. @harriet.cains. My partner in crime. It's been real. Bless you. #bridgerton #bridgertonnetflix #featheringtons #mrfinch."

I don't know about you, but that sounds like a goodbye post. Maybe it's just the Albion character we won't be seeing in Bridgerton season 4. But with him being Philipa's husband, we could see Philipa not coming back either. Since she and Prudence are basically like a package deal, it's possible Prudence won't return as well.

(L to R) Jessica Madsen as Cressida Cowper, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in episode 308 of Bridgerton | Liam Daniel/Netflix

Cressida Cowper

Jessica Madsen, who played Cressida Cowper throughout the first three seasons of the period drama, is also noticeably absent from Netflix's list of returning cast members for season 4. That being said, we might not see the Cressida character make an appearance in the new installment. Honestly, her departure would make sense, considering how her story wrapped up at the end of season 3. In the Bridgerton season 3 finale, a socially ostracized Cressida Cowper is shown leaving in a carriage, seemingly to live with her spinster aunt in Wales. This is after her blackmail situation didn't go as planned.

With Cressida essentially banished from the ton and next season's focus shifting to Benedict, there doesn’t appear to be a pressing need for her return. That said, her potential absence in season 4 seems likely, though a future comeback isn’t entirely out of the question, especially considering her past friendship with Eloise.

Stay tuned to Show Snob for any new information on Bridgerton season 4!