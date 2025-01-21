Netflix reveals Bridgerton season 4 first-look is coming soon!

Dearest, readers. You're cordially invited to celebrate the day of love with a special treat from Netflix! Nothing screams romance more than Bridgerton, so it's very fitting that the streamer is hosting a Valentine's Day event to give us a first-look at Bridgerton season 4.

When and how to watch Bridgerton season 4 Valentine's Day event

The Bridgerton 2025 virtual fan event takes place live Friday, Feb. 14, 2025 starting at 7 a.m. PT on Netflix's Tudum site. It's a pretty early start. But that's a small price to pay to get a sneak peek at the new season! I'm so excited, I just can't wait. Be sure to RSVP here. This is the fourth year the streamer has hosted the love-filled event.

Start time by time zone

West coast: 7 a.m. PT

East coast: 10 a.m. ET

Midwest: 9 a.m. CT

Mountain: 8 a.m. MT

Gavin Bond/Netflix © 2024

What's exciting about this is the fact that we'll potentially get some images, or even a video sneak peek, at the fourth season as the streaming service has promised "never-before-seen peeks at what’s to come in season 4, along with more announcements and surprises," per a press release. So far, Netflix has teased us with behind-the-scenes images and new lead actress Yerin Ha admiring her Sophie Baek costumes. But I would love to see the actors in character and an actual look at the footage from the new season. Fingers crossed!

So what else can we expect to see at the virtual fan event? Ha, Benedict actor Luke Thompson, Queen Charlotte herself Golda Rosheuvel, and showrunner Jess Brownwell will be celebrating along with fans. Our favorite monarch will be hosting the Q&A panel all about Benedict and Sophie's love story.

Bridgerton season 4, which is now filming and will be released in 2026, finally sees Benedict take the forefront, which fans have been waiting to see for a while! Per the season's logline, the "bohemian second son" goes from being reluctant to settle down to meeting someone who might change his mind about marriage. And that would be the "captivating Lady in Silver," aka Sophie, who attends Violet's masquerade ball. Ooh, I love it!

Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2023

The 8-episode season will see a number of new cast members, but also the return of many familiar faces including Eloise, Penelope, Colin, Anthony, Kate, Lady Danbury, Portia Featherington, and more. And while her onscreen siblings are coming back, it seems unlikely that Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne is.

The actress shared she hasn't gotten a call from the show. This would truly be disappointing, especially with her absence in season 3. And if Anthony and Kate and Colin and Penelope can make an appearance (which we love to see!), why can't Daphne? I really hope the Regency romance series rectifies this mistake.

If all of this wasn't enough celebration for you, Netflix is also commemorating the month of love with other great opps for fans including the Bridgerton home goods line at Walmart, Betty Crocker baking kits, home merch at Hallmark, Bridgerton-style dresses from Selkie, and candlelight concerts. There's so many ways to celebrate, and we love it!

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Bridgerton season 4 on Netflix!