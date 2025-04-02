Bridgerton season 2 bounced from Netflix Top 10 by the new show everyone's talking about

Bridgerton occupied three spots on the Netflix Top 10 since the release of season 3 in the spring of 2024. Less than one year later, only two Bridgerton seasons remain on the all-time Netflix Top 10.

Bridgerton season 2, which was sitting at No. 10, on the Netflix Top 10 was bounced from the list after the new UK series that everyone is talking about brought in more viewers than Anthony and Kate Bridgerton's love story.

While it's not shocking that a show bounced a Bridgerton season -- it was bound to happen eventually, everyone is shocked by the new Netflix show that took down one of the Bridgertons.

Adolescence could be the third-most popular Netflix show ever

Adolescence is officially the hottest show in the world right now! In just three weeks on Netflix after its premiere on March 13, Adolescence scored 96.7 million views, according to a Netflix press release.

For those who don't know, Adolescence is a new four-episode Netflix limited series about a British teenager accused of killing his classmate. It delves into the "manosphere" and the effects of toxic masculinity on young men and kids.

Created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, Adolescence stars Owen Cooper, Ashley Walters, Erin Doherty, Faye Marsay, Christine Tremarco, Graham, and others.

In addition to the great cast and powerful story, Adolescence also features some incredible technical aspects. Each episode is one shot; there are no cuts. It's incredible, honestly.

As of April 1, Adolescence ranks No. 9 on the all-time Netflix Top 10, one spot ahead of Stranger Things season 3. The series only trails Bridgerton season 3, The Night Agent season 1, and Fool Me Once, which rank sixth, seventh, and eighth on the Netflix Top 10, by less than 10 million views. Even if viewership drops off dramatically, Adolescence will eventually pass those shows and settle in as the sixth-most-watched Netflix show of all time.

Looking at the rest of the Top 10, there's reason to believe that Adolescence could even surpass DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Bridgerton season 1, and The Queen's Gambit, which rank third, fourth, and fifth. The series is already within 20 million views of all those shows, and it sure seems like it's getting more popular.

I've seen more people talking about the show this week online than in its first two weeks on Netflix, so that, anecdotally, suggests the show is even getting more popular. I don't think it will top Wednesday season 1 and Stranger Things season 4 on the list of the most-watched Netflix shows ever. It's roughly 50 million views behind each of those shows, but it should, when it's all said and done, be the third-most popular Netflix show ever.

That's an incredible achievement for a show like this, especially with basically no promotion. It's just an exceptional limited series. As a four-episode limited series, it's also quite inviting for viewers, but it's the subject matter that, I think, is pulling people.

We'll see how it all shakes out, but I have a feeling Adolescence isn't done rising up the ranks of the Netflix Top 10!