Bridgerton season 4 cast just got a lot bigger

As we continue to wait for an official Bridgerton season 4 release date, our eyes are on signs that filming has wrapped and which parts of the novels will make it to the story. At the same time, we’re getting a few teases of new cast members joining the series.

What’s On Netflix has the latest tea about new cast members, making Bridgerton season 4 grow bigger as the months roll along. It looks like most of the main production has finished, with the official wrap party already taking place, but there are still some smaller scenes that seem to be filming. This could also be reshoots, which are normal for post-production, and they’re part of the reason why post-production can take a few months.

Bridgerton. (L to R) Shelley Conn as Mary Sharma, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton, Florence Emilia Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in episode 207 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

Who’s joining Bridgerton season 4?

So far, 12 more cast members have been confirmed for Bridgerton season 4. The majority of these actors are only going to be around for a handful of episodes, with four at the most. Some of them are only going to be in one episode.

In alphabetical order by first name, they are:

Adam Hashmi as Lord Adams

Alejandra Deane as Miss Alvarez

Fiona Marr as Irma

Francesca Lara Gordon as Virginia

Fred Woodley Evans as Hendricks

Hersha Verity as Lady Dillingham

James Vaughan as Dr Lewiston

Karl James-Wilson as Constable Turner

Lady Divine is an extra

Rini Baweja as an Indian princess

Simon Ludders as Humboldt

Susan Brown as Mrs Crabtree

As you’ll notice, some of the actors don’t even have character names. Lady Divine is one of the more notable casting choices, as she is just listed as “an extra.”

Bridgerton. (L to R) Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li, Isabella Wei as Posy Li in episode 406 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2025

Sophie Lamont is back in Bridgerton season 4

Also confirmed for the fourth season is Sophie Lamont, after originally appearing in Bridgerton season 3 and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. She was only known as a maid in the series before this point, but What’s On Netflix gives her the name Celia, which was the name of another maid in the first season of the series.

With Netflix not confirming much for the season, it does make it hard to speculate and work a few things out from the teases on social media. I guess we’ll just have to impatiently wait for the answers.

Bridgerton season 4 is set to arrive on Netflix in 2026. If filming has finished or is close to finishing, we could see a release sometime around early 2026 to maybe into the spring.

Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix.