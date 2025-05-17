Netflix subtly drops Bridgerton season 4 release window

I know we're all eagerly waiting for Bridgerton season 4 on Netflix! While I love the sneak peeks and first-looks the streamer is dropping, it's just building that anticipation more and more. My patience is wearing thin, but we're going to have to continue to do so for a while. Showrunner Jess Brownell had previously shared that a 2026 release is most likely, though now we have a more concrete answer.

The streaming giant has now confirmed Brownell's predictions and the fourth season has been confirmed for 2026, along with an exciting two-season renewal. That means seasons 5 and 6 will be on the way too. Going back to 2026 though, there's 12 months in the year! When exactly can we expect the next chapter of this love-filled story to be on our screens? Well, Netflix may have just subtly dropped the Bridgerton season 4 release window.

In an email to press following the streamer's 2025 Upfronts presentation to advertisers, we received a press release that reads "Bridgerton season 4 on Netflix early 2026 ." That is definitely new news as the platform just confirmed the release year. And now, it looks like we have an idea of when in 2026 we can expect the new season.

Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2025

When Bridgerton season 4 might premiere on Netflix

If we had to take a guess, then it's likely that the fourth season could arrive in May 2026, which would be two years after season 3's debut. The second season came out in March 2022, though honestly I doubt it'll be that early in the year even if it would be great. The good news is that if early 2026 is indeed the release window, then Benedict and Sophie's love story needs to debut at some point within the first six months of the year. Otherwise, it's not "early" anymore.

Netflix has not confirmed this release window anywhere else, so it could be speculation at this point. But we really, really hope that it's true! I don't know if I can wait for the fall or winter for a new season. Especially with the beloved Benedict finally taking the lead with his enchanting Sophie. Their story already seems like a romantic-filled tale with a Cinderella-esque element to it. I'm obsessed, already!

What's also good news is the fact that filming for the fourth season should wrap up soon. Production started in September 2024, and Penelope actress Nicola Coughlan recently confirmed filming is taking them nine months this time, which puts us at a June 2025 wrap date. That has got to be plenty of time for post-production and dubbing the show in all the different langauages, which Brownell mentioned is one of the factors it takes so long for seasons to be ready. Bring it on, we're so ready!

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you more updates about Bridgerton season 4 on Netflix!