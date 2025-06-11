Bridgerton season 4 rumored to have finished filming

I know all of us, or at least the majority of fans, are eagerly waiting to see how Benedict and Sophie's Cinderella-ish story plays out in Bridgerton season 4! Thankfully, Netflix has shared some images and a couple of clips to tide us over, though that's definitely not enough. But it's what we have for now. That, and any filming and production updates that come our way.

As of this writing, neither Netflix or the official Bridgerton social media accounts have shared that filming for the fourth season is finished. However, we're making predictions based on some sleuthing across the Internet that production has indeed wrapped. Which of course is a good sign so the team can get to post-production, and bring us the season as soon as possible.

What's On Netflix notes that dedicated fans have noticed there may have been a season 4 wrap party back in May based on what some have found digging around the social media accounts of more minor cast and crew members. Another fan figured out lead actress Yerin Ha, who will be our Sophie Baek, was at a Beyonce concert in Los Angeles in May, stating it's probably unlikely she would have been able to travel from Britain to LA if production was still up and running.

Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2025

Bridgerton season 4 should have wrapped a little sooner

Another reason this is rumored at the moment is the fact that as of a week ago, Hannah Dodd, who plays Francesca, was spotted filming still. So it's not really known what the production status of Bridgerton season 4 is exactly at the moment. However, it could be likely that the main shooting is done, and sometimes actors go back in to redo a minor scene or record ADR. Either way, the timeline is a little longer than we expected.

Filming for the fourth season began in September 2024 and showrunner Jess Brownell had previously shared each season of the epic historical drama on Netflix usually takes eight months to film. So, production should have wrapped in April instead of May. Plus in March 2025, Ha gave a filming update saying at that point they'd finished block three, and were set to begin block four, the final stretch of the cameras going, soon. So the timeline is a little off, but not by much.

Still, the showrunner also said that either way, we should expect a two-year wait between seasons. So while of course we're happy and relieved that Bridgerton season 4 filming is most likely finished, or at least probably almost done, the release date is going to be sometime in 2026. We think it's early 2026 based on an email from the streamer sent to press, But again, it's all speculation right now. Thankfully what we do know for certain is that Netflix has already confirmed that seasons 5 and 6 are happening!

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Bridgerton season 4 on Netflix.