Bridgerton season 4 episode 6 recap: A shocking death changes everything

After their steamy night together, Benedict and Sophie begin Bridgerton season 4, episode 6 waking up in bed together the next morning, and Sophie has to race away to get ready for work. Benedict mentions that she does not need to seek the other position if she’s to be with him, but Sophie says they got caught up in the moment. He tells her he was not caught up — he loves her. She reminds him that he loves her but he cannot be with her and isn’t convinced love is enough; however, he says he will convince her it is. They share a passionate kiss as she pulls away to get ready for the day. Before the day begins, though, Sophie logs the date of their night together to help make sure the night together does not result in a pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Pen meets with Lady Danbury to get advice, and Lady Danbury apologizes for not being of much help. She asks if she’s certain she wants to give Whistledown up, and Pen mentions she’s ready to begin a new chapter. However, Lady Danbury mentions she’s not sure if new chapters are possible unless the Queen guides the pen, a clear nod to Lady Danbury’s own ongoing struggles to get Queen Charlotte’s blessing to leave the ton to travel.

Later, when Lady Danbury meets with Queen Charlotte, she informs her that Miss Mondrich is not Benedict’s mystery woman. Queen Charlotte asks Alice if there could be someone else, and she says no — keeping the secret she learned in the previous episode, rather than outing Benedict and Sophie.

Thankfully, there is a welcome distraction for the ton: The new Lord Penwood arrives with his bride and everyone is curious to know more about his bried. We learn the nuptials were so secretive not even Lady Whistledown knows the particulars. However, they’re not the only ones back in town. Kate and Anthony, are back from India and it seems Violet has summoned Anthony for an unknown matter, pulling him away from Kate and Edmund as he heads out to meet with his mother.

Elsewhere, Michaela and John have breakfast, and Michaela is going on about their mothers while he’s lost. He mentions being lost in thought and asks if there is hope for reconciliation between the two of them. Francesca arrives and sits next to Michaela, and the pair mention being up until midnight and laugh about the previous night, with Francesca mentioning partaking in a drinking game. John is pleased to see they’re friends now as are we as this marks a major turning point for the pair.

Benedict is working through his letters and responsibilities, seemingly inspired this morning after his night with Sophie. Violet has sent word for him to visit Bridgerton House, and he mentions preparing My Cottage for full-time residence, hinting he’s fully committed to his relationship with Sophie.

While Benedict is dreaming about his future, Violet is spiraling after what Benedict said to her at Hyacinth’s recital. She’s not sure how Benedict found out about her and Lord Marcus and feeling guilty sneaking around as an unmarried pair. He asks if she’d like to address the matter of them being unmarried, mentioning perhaps it would be a relief if the engagement conversation was off the table. However, their conversation is interrupted when Mrs. Wilson reveals Lady Araminta and her daughter have come for the third time in a row seeking an audience.

Violet sits down with Lady Araminta, and she asks about how Benedict had called upon Rosalind not that long ago. Eloise and Hyacinth sit down with Posy and Rosamund, who quickly get to fighting. Eloise asks about the recital, but Hyacinth shuts her out. Just then, Sophie enters, and Posy helps create a distraction so she can sneak out before Lady Araminta spots her. Lady Araminta mentions to Violet how she had to dismiss her maid for stealing from her, making sure to drop Sophie’s name. Thankfully, Mrs. Wilson creates a distraction with help from Footman John as Lady Araminta mentions her desire to turn Sophie in to the police giving Violet the chance to cut the conversation short.

Afterward, Violet goes to see Sophie in her quarters. She wanted to check on her after seeing Lady Araminta. Violet mentions how she’s always found Lady Araminta unkind and how she even went as far as to claim Sophie stole diamond shoeclips. Sophie explains that she did not steal them and only took them as she didn’t pay her a wage for seven years. Violet gives her the letter of introduction and notes that the position elsewhere is likely best for her interest now that Lady Araminta is next door and seems set on finding her, though we know Violet has some ulterior motives knowing about Benedict and Sophie’s budding relationship.

Anthony greets Hyacinth, Eloise, and Gregory as Violet returns from her conversation with Sophie. Violet pulls him aside and reveals that it’s his brother who will not listen to her and is the reason she’s called upon him. Anthony sits down with Colin and Benedict for a drink, and Colin mentions Gregory having a crush. After Colin steps away, Anthony asks Benedict about being clearheaded and then asks if their sister’s maid has anything to do with it. He points out that he needs to end this dalliance and tells him he’s not being rational, noting how much damage it could cause for their younger sisters if Benedict and Sophie’s relationship comes out. Benedict gets angry and storms out.

Bridgerton. Jessica Madsen as Cressida Cowper in episode 306 of Bridgerton. | Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2024

A familiar face returns to Bridgerton

Elsewhere, Lady Featherington mentions how the new Lady Penwood has been in town for a week and that Lady Whistledown hasn’t reported on her identity, nor has their housekeeper given any juicy gossip. Penelope mentions Varley, and Lady Featherington inquires about whether she’s seen Varley around town. Just then, the new Lady Penwood arrives to seek an audience with Penelope. Much to everyone’s surprise, the new Lady Penwood is none other than Cressida Cowper.

Cressida notes that Lord Penwood was an old friend of her aunt’s and she wants to use Lady Whistledown to help her ease back into society, pointing out that Pen holds all the power and could make or break her with the stroke of her pen. She wants to apologize for last season and the ones before it and gives her an invitation to her first ball as Lady Penwood. Penelope has no desire to help her former adversary or to attend the ball, but Cressida leaves the invitation on the table and asks Penople to please consider it as she exits.

Penelope is not the only one left to ponder a major decision. In the Mondrich home, Alice is pacing, and Will notices something is bothering her. She mentions she knows something that she should not know, something that the Queen would like to know but that she feels would be wrong to tell her. She does not like being told what to do as a lady-in-waiting. Will holds out his hands and tells her to show him her best punch, pointing out that she must take her moment when it’s least expected in a sweet sign of support for his wife.

Benedict’s assistant comes to get Sophie, and she goes to meet Benedict in the conservatory. He hands her a drawing of My Cottage and tells her he was thinking they could live there permanently, away from prying eyes. He mentions he’ll travel back and forth as needed and that it’s not ideal, but better than not being together at all. He assures her his love for her is greater than anything he has felt before. However, she asks what happens if he changes his mind, what if a day comes when a more eligible lady comes around?

She mentions that she is illegitimate and tells him about how her mother was a maid and her father was a nobleman. Her very existence in this world is a shameful secret, and he can’t imagine how that feels. Nevertheless, he promises he will be bound to her in whatever ways that count, and should they have a child, that child will feel their love magnified and they’ll be a family. She asks about his family, and he assures her he’ll find a solution to that and asks for the chance to show her he can keep his promise.

Sophie returns to her room with the drawing of My Cottage and is all smiles until she looks at the date book, the possibility of being pregnant weighing heavily on her.

Word of Cressida’s ball eventually reaches Queen Charlotte, who is stunned that Cressida would invite her to the ball as she makes it clear that she would not like anyone to attend her ball. Alice steps forward and says that perhaps instead of discouraging those in the ton from attending the party, Queen Charlotte request the ball be hosted in her honor. Cressida would surely spread the word, and the Queen could then not attend, which would send a major message without having to lift a finger. Queen Charlotte seems impressed but doesn’t let it show, though it’s clear Alice is quickly starting to win her over.

As the Bridgerton women sit and discuss Cressida’s party, Kate suggests that every woman deserves a chance to reform and get a second chance. Kate admits that perhaps she’s gone soft now that she’s a mother as Edmund is brought in. Outside the door, Lady Danbury finds Benedict loitering in the hall and asks why he’s not gone in. He admits he had a thorny encounter with Violet last week and says it’s a strange feeling to know he’s been put out to pasture now that an heir has come. He admits now that Edmund has arrived, he no longer feels the same. She reminds him there is no need for envy, as one day he will surely bring the same joy to everyone in that room. Just then, Sophie walks through, and Benedict steps away, clearly upset.

Later that night, Penelope and Eloise sit down to talk about Cressida. Penelope admits perhaps she should have let Cressida take on the name of Lady Whistledown as she mentions how the Queen will not let her retire the collumn. They talk about how the Queen must be lonely and how it might be time to appeal to her better angels.

The next day, Penelope goes to see Queen Charlotte and issues an apology, speaking at length about feeling trapped. Queen Charlotte says she doesn’t need an apology but wants gossip. However, Penelope admits that now that she is known, she can’t get true gossip as she’s avoided like the plague. She notes that to the people of the ton Lady Whistledown keeps them trapped, watched and scrutinized, a feeling Queen Charlotte can surely relate to as she questions whether it might be time to give the ton a reprieve.

As Cressida is preparing for her ball, Eloise goes to see Sophie to ask for some help in getting Hyacinth ready for the ball. She also offers to help her sneak into the ball to get on Hyacinth’s good side. Sophie offers to help come up with a look that will help her go unnoticed, and we later find that disguise to be that of a maid. As the ball begins, everyone is talking about it being in the queen’s honor and this gossip has worked as everyone shows up for the festivities, including Penelope.

On the dance floor, Violet and Lord Marcus meet up. He asks when he can see her next, and she asks if they could meet for tea, as she’s been thinking about their discussion and would like to conclude it. She excuses herself when she notices Benedict arrive. He admits to Voliet that he’s failed in his duties to his family lately, and Violet mentions that she hopes his decision to be here is a sign he has decided to let her be. Meanwhile, back at the house, Sophie pulls out the sketch of My Cottage and notices he’s written “Our Cottage” on the sketch, a small gesture that means the world to her.

Amid the chaos of the ball, Francesca and John sneak off from the ball and enjoy a quiet moment together. As Francesca confesses her insecurities of failing him as they struggle to start their family, he tells her she’s the perfect wife and assure her she’ll be the perfect mother one day. He tells her he loves her, and she tells him she loves him always.

In the ballroom, it’s becoming clear that the Queen might not be coming, and Cressida begins getting ready to give a speech when men come in with new Lady Whistledown papers in which Penelope reveals she is resting her pen. This issue will be her last. She thanks them all for their readership, which has been one of the great pleasures of her life. Colin tells her he is so proud as Peneolpe says it is nearly done, hiniting perhaps there is more to this story.

Bridgerton. Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in episode 406 of Bridgerton. | Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2025

Anthony gives Benedict an ultimatum which sends Sophie running

When the party is over, Benedict heads home and enters his study where Anthony is waiting for him. Anthony confronts him about his plan with Sophie. He says he knows he means well but questions starting a family with Sophie. Anthony notes that if he ever has a family, he needs to think about reality for his children, how they’ll be cast out and wouldn’t be able to bring them into the family. Benedict tells him he has thought of it and he cannot walk away from her. Anthony threatens to cut him off but says he believes in him to make the right decision in the end as he exits. Unfortunately, Sophie hears all of this and walks away.

After hearing the conversation, Sophie goes to her room, throws the sketch of My Cottage in the fire, and grabs the introduction letter from Violet, hinting at her decision to leave Bridgerton house to put space between her and Benedict.

Later, Benedict comes to see Sophie in the conservatory, and she informs him she’s going to pursue the other opportunity. She is not with child, her courses returned last night. He tells her she does not have to take the new position, but she reminds him he does not owe her something. He points out this was never about owing her something; it was about love. She admits she thought it could be enough, but they both know it is not. In the face of society, they cannot fight against it. She cannot take him away from his family; they all share so much mutual love, and she could never live with herself if she tore him away from them. He offers to still take care of her, but she says they need space as she calls their relationship a mistake. She pulls away, leaving Benedict teary-eyed in the conservatory.

Elsewhere, Penelope meets with Queen Charlotte, and the Queen is proud at how she’s upstaged Cressida. Penelope thanks her for her blessing and Queen Charlotte notes that she looks forward to reading what she writes next as Penelope excuses herself. Before Lady Danbury leaves, Queen Charlotte holds her back and gives her the approval to leave without saying a word. The shared look is enough, and Lady Danbury offers a tear-filled thank you before she leaves.

Lady Danbury isn’t the only member of the Danbury family who ends the episode with a life-altering declaration, though. Lord Anderson goes to see Violet and she confronts him about why he doesn’t want to formalize their relationship. He says he was just trying to put her at ease, but that if she does wish to formalize their attachment, there is nothing that would bring him greater joy. He would never look to replace Edmund and would love to join their family. He tells her he loves her, and she embraces him. He tells her he would very much like to marry her, and she happily accepts the proposal.

Bridgerton. (L to R) Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton, Victor Alli as John Stirling in episode 406 of Bridgerton. | Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2025

Bridgerton season 4 hands out a heartbreaking book death

And that brings us to the most heart-breaking moment of the episode, one book fans knew was coming and had been dreading.

Late in the episode, we see Francesca, John, and Michaela working on a puzzle together. Francesca holds the last piece and says one of them should put it in. He and Michaela agree to place it together. Once the puzzle is complete, John excuses himself to lie down for a nap and mentions having a headache. He gives Francesca a kiss before stepping away, but not before giving her a loving glance at the door which makes what comes at the end of the episode that much more gut-wrenching.

As the episode draws to a close, Francesca goes to wake John for dinner. When he does not wake immediately, she gets in bed to wake him and notices something is wrong. He won’t wake up. Francesca screams out as Michaela hears it and runs after her and the episode fades to black.