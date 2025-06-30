Bridgerton star teases season 4: 'Benedict falls in love with Sophie as a person'

Benedict and Sophie's love story already has us immediately excited for what's to come in Bridgerton season 4, and we don't even really know that much about the new installment just yet! Though that's just the power of Bridgerton, we know we're in for a wonderful ride. As we await the Netflix historical drama's 2026 release, it's definitely great to have any update we can get. Well, the new lead actress helped us out with that!

Speaking with Glamour, the enchanting Yerin Ha, who is set to co-lead the season as Sophie Baek with Luke Thompson's Benedict, shared her appreciation for the rich representation in the series. It's truly so refreshing to see, something that's been prominent from the very first season. And what I love about it is the fact that it's easy and normal in this version of the regency world. Ha expressed similar feelings to the news outlet:

“What I love about Bridgerton is that it shows representation in a way that doesn't require over-explaining, like this doesn’t have to be a ‘Korean’ story. I love that it shows we can all coexist in this space and not have it be a big thing. Also, Benedict falls in love with Sophie as a person, and it’s about fighting for the person on the inside.”

Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2025

As the actress mentions above, Bridgerton season 4 is set to show elements of the Korean and Asian culture, with Ha even telling Glamour that some of the characters will speak some Korean and Chinese. This is very similar to Bridgerton season 2 when we saw the Indian traditions Kate's family takes part in and shares. You'll even notice that the costume department in season 3 gives her outfits that are a mix of a gown and sari, with Bridgerton family colors brought into the dress as well. I thought that was such a nice touch.

Eventually, not only will we see Benedict fall in love with Sophie as a person in terms of her cultural background, but also despite her social status. The beautiful Lady in Silver is a maid, which he's unaware of as they come face-to-face at Violet's masquerade ball that has been teased in the few clips Netflix released. He comes from a very prominent and important family. How will this divide effect their relationship and future? We'll find out in this love story that I already know is going to be so heartwarming. I can't wait!

Bridgerton season 4 premieres sometime in 2024 on Netflix. There's plenty more of the romance drama in our future as the show has been renewed for seasons 5 and 6 too.

More streaming news from Show Snob: