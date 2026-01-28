Bridgerton season 4 part 1 release time by time zone on Netflix

Get ready because Bridgerton is finally returning with its highly anticipated fourth season on Netflix! After years of waiting, fans are eager to step back into the glamorous world of the ton, where romance, scandal, and society drama reign supreme. With new love stories set to unfold and familiar faces returning, season 4 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting seasons yet.

Bridgerton season 4 part 1 is set to debut on Netflix soon, and fans everywhere are counting down the days. As always, one of the most important details viewers want to know is exactly when the new season will drop. To make sure no one misses a moment of the drama, we’ve broken down the official release time for audiences in the U.S. below.

And since Bridgerton has a devoted fanbase across the globe, we’ve also included release times for different regions. That way, viewers everywhere can be ready the moment the next season arrives!

Bridgerton season 4 Production Still | Liam Daniel/Netflix

When does Bridgerton season 4 part 1 drop on Netflix?

Bridgerton season 4 part 1 is set to be released on Netflix on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. In the United States, the first part will arrive on the streaming platform at 12:00 a.m. PT on this release date. As with most Netflix originals, new seasons typically drop at this time nationwide. That means viewers on the West Coast will be able to start watching right at midnight.

For those on the East Coast, the new season should become available at 3:00 a.m. ET. Additionally, fans in the Central time zone can expect a 2:00 a.m. CT release. There are a total of eight episodes in the fourth season, but only the first four will be released in part 1. The remaining four episodes are slated to arrive at a later date in a Bridgerton season 4 part 2. The exact release date is Feb. 26, 2026.

Here’s the Bridgerton season 4 part 1 release time on Netflix, depending on where you live:

Hawaii: 10:00 p.m. HST on Wednesday, Jan. 28

Alaska: 11:00 p.m. AKST on Wednesday, Jan. 28

West Coast of the US: 12:00 a.m. PT on Thursday, Jan. 29

Mountain Time: 1:00 a.m. MT on Thursday, Jan, 29

Midwest of the US: 2:00 a.m. CT on Thursday, Jan. 29

East Coast of the US: 3:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 29

Brazil: 5:00 a.m. BRT on Thursday, Jan. 29

England: 8:00 a.m. GMT on Thursday, Jan. 29

France: 9:00 a.m. CET on Thursday, Jan. 29

Germany: 9:00 a.m. CET on Thursday, Jan. 29

Italy: 9:00 a.m. CET on Thursday, Jan. 29

Spain: 9:00 a.m. CET on Thursday, Jan. 29

South Africa: 10:00 a.m. SAST on Thursday, Jan. 29

Israel: 10:00 a.m. IST on Thursday, Jan. 29

India: 1:30 p.m. IST on Thursday, Jan. 29

South Korea: 5:00 p.m. KST on Thursday, Jan. 29

Japan: 5:00 p.m. JST on Thursday, Jan. 29

Sydney, Australia: 7:00 p.m. AEDT on Thursday, Jan. 29

You can find the full list of episode titles for the entire fourth season below:

Episode 1 - "The Waltz"

Episode 2 - "Time Transfixed"

Episode 3 - " The Field Next to the Other Road"

Episode 4 - "An Offer from a Gentleman"

Episode 5 - Yes or No"

Episode 6 - "The Passing Winter"

Episode 7 - "The Beyond"

Episode 8 - "Dance in the Country"

Bridgerton season 4 Production Still | Liam Daniel/Netflix

What can fans expect from Bridgerton season 4?

With every new season of Bridgerton, the series continues to explore love in all its forms. The fourth season adapts Julia Quinn's third novel in her Bridgerton book series, An Offer from a Gentleman. The focus shifts to Benedict Bridgerton, the family’s free-spirited second son who has long resisted the idea of marriage.

His perspective changes after a magical encounter with a mysterious masked woman at his mother's grand masquerade ball. Unbeknownst to him, she is Sophie Baek, a young woman living on the fringes of society with a hidden past of her own. Bridgerton season 4 will also explore more of Francesca and John's marriage. The last time we saw them in the season 3 finale, they were headed off to Scotland to live with John's cousin, Michaela.

Luke Thompson reprises his role as Benedict, while Yerin Ha joins the cast as Sophie. The season 4 cast also includes Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Victor Alli, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Julie Andrews, Lorraine Ashbourne, Masali Baduza, Nicola Coughlan, Hannah Dodd, Daniel Francis, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton, Katie Leung, and many others.

Take a look at the exciting Bridgerton season 4 trailer below for a sneak peek!

Bridgerton season 4 part 1 is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on Jan. 29. Don't forget to mark your calendar!