Bridgerton star seemingly confirms Queen Charlotte season 2 is in the works

There's some potentially exciting news to share with Bridgerton fans! As we wait for the upcoming fourth season, which just recently wrapped filming and will be released sometime next year, new word about another season of the franchise's beloved prequel series offshoot has arrived straight from one of the stars.

While an official renewal for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story season 2 has yet be formally announced by Netflix, a recent interview with Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh reveals that a second season of the "limited" series is in the works! The prequel has long been regard as a favorite among fans and season 2 has been at the top of many wish lists since its release.

Queen Charlotte season 2 might be happening at Netflix

Deadline shares that Andoh will again reprise her role as Lady Danbury in Queen Charlotte season 2, though additional details weren't revealed. The outlet says Andoh didn't elaborate on the new season of the prequel series, which again hasn't been officially announced by Netflix. Obviously, season 2 of the prequel would be a no brainer since it was such a viewership hit.

Bridgerton. Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury in episode 305 of Bridgerton | Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2024

Upon its release in May 2023, the six-episode series debuted with almost 150 million viewing hours, and followed up with its second week tally of nearly 160 million viewing hours. (This was before Netflix switched its weekly ratings measurement from viewing hours to simply "views.") Beyond dominating in the ratings (Bridgerton fans were hungry between seasons 2 and 3!), Queen Charlotte also earned nearly universal critical acclaim and holds a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The series was one of Netflix's most-watched English language series of all time until being bumped from the ranking earlier this year. If there's in fact a second season on the way, Queen Charlotte will surely make her way back into that ranking, but we'll likely be waiting quite some time for that to happen. Since the renewal hasn't been announced and filming hasn't even started, the potential second season likely wouldn't premiere until well after season 4.

While Queen Charlotte focused on the love story in the past between the titular character and her husband George (younger versions played by India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest), the prequel series also featured a present-day storyline featuring Golda Rosheuvel as Charlotte, Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton, and Adjoa Andoh as Agatha Danbury.

On top of the prospect of the prequel series returning for season 2, Bridgerton was also renewed for seasons 5 and 6 earlier this spring, ensuring the series will continue releasing new seasons on Netflix for at least two more cycles. It's been the streamer's intent, as well as that of executive producer Shonda Rhimes, to adapt all eight books in Julia Quinn's book series. With Bridgerton confirmed to return though season 6, we're very nearly there!

