More Bridgerton is coming as Netflix series gets exciting two-season renewal!

There's plenty more Bridgerton in our future, fellow fans! There's some great news about what's ahead for the Netflix romance drama. During the streamer's Upfronts presentation to advertisers, it was revealed that the series has gotten a two-season renewal. Get ready for Bridgerton seasons 5 and 6 to come our way!

The news comes as the fourth season of the popular Regency-era series is still filming. Though based on the production schedule shared, the cameras should be done rolling soon in June 2025. Even still, Netflix has already confirmed Bridgerton season 4 to be coming in 2026.

So there's still a bit of a wait until we get Benedict and Sophie's story on our screens. As we wait, be sure to watch the new sneak peek of the lovely couple that was just released, here. It will make your heart melt!

NEWS: Bridgerton has been renewed for Season 5 and Season 6 — and Season 4 will premiere in 2026! pic.twitter.com/zPEdK54ZoE — Netflix (@netflix) May 14, 2025

Bridgerton season 5 and 6 have not begun filming

Since filming the fourth season is still underway, of course that also means that work on seasons 5 and 6 hasn't begun yet. Though I'm just relieved to get the good news. It was pretty much a given due to the success of the show and executive producer Shonda Rhimes' vow to adapt all eight novels by Julia Quinn. Though in this day and age, it's safe to worry about your favorite series. Even if it's doing well. Thankfully, we've got two more in the books right now to look forward to.

Netflix didn't share which of the Bridgerton bunch is getting the spotlight next. The most obvious choice would be Eloise, I think. We're all waiting for the fan-favorite to take the lead, and she could be going up first for Bridgerton season 5. Though, it's also possible that Francesca's story will be told first. After all, a part of it has already been introduced in season 3, and she and Lord Kilmartin will be in season 4 as well. The natural next step may be to continue her full story in season 5.

I personally think Eloise should go first. Like Penelope and Colin and the whole Lady Whistledown story, we've been with this character much more since the start of the series. You don't want to wait too long. No offense, but Francesca's can wait one more season. If we go through the order of the books, it's Eloise then Francesca's tales.

Though the series has switched the order around before, as Benedict is Book 3 and Colin is Book 4. Though for television purposes, the switcheroo made sense. When it comes to Eloise and Francesca, it wouldn't be a big deal. Though I would like to see Eloise's story play out first.

