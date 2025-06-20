Bridgerton season 4 cast bids the ton farewell as filming comes to an end

Another eventful season has come to an end as Bridgerton season 4 has officially wrapped filming! Our favorite Netflix historical romance drama has now brought us one step closer to wrapping up so that it's ready for its 2026 release. That seems so far away right now, but don't worry gentle readers. The next chapter in the story will be here before we know it!

Production started up in September 2024, and it's taken about nine months to film. Showrunner Jess Brownell previously shared that each season does take this long to film, so the cast and crew's schedules have all been on track. That's why there's two-year gaps between each season of the Netflix hit.

To commemorate the momentous occasion, the streamer and the show's official Instagram accounts shared a fun video featuring the cast bidding a farewell to the ton. The gal who I know we're all going to love, Yerin Ha as Sophie, starts the goodbyes off in costume, and then changes out to her regular clothes, leaving the corset behind. This continues for the rest of the actors as well, giving us a peek at what they're wearing next season Check out the video below:

The video goes on to show fan-favorites like the stunning Ruth Gemmell as Violet, Adjoa Andoh as the strong-willed Mrs. Danbury, Golda Rosheuvel as the regal Queen Charlotte, and the one and only Nicola Coughlan as Lady Whistledown herself, Penelope Bridgerton. We also get to see glimpses of newcomers Michelle Mao as Rossamund Li and Isabella Wei as Posy Li, respectively. Of course, the handsome Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton himself closes the video out. I love it!

I don't know if I'm reading too much into this, though you'll notice that Ha, Francesca actress Hannah Dodd, and Michaela Stirling actress Masali Baduza were the only ones whose costumes weren't on full display compared to the others. They were covered in robes or a jacket. Now, it could just be that they were a little chilly and put them on heading to their trailers one last time for Bridgerton season 4. Or, maybe they're hiding something.

Jonathan Bailey who's the dashing Anthony recently let it slip that he was filming his final scenes for the fourth season, one of which was a wedding. Is it possible that under the robe Ya is wearing is Sophie's wedding dress when she and Benedict tie the knot? Because who are we kidding? This is Bridgerton. We know there's going to be a happy ending at the end.

Francesca and Michaela still have a whole love story to go, possibly being the center of the already confirmed season 5. Plus, Netflix has renewed the series for a sixth season as well. Or perhaps Francesca and Michaela have come to attend Benedict and Sophie's wedding? I don't know. Again, I could just be reading into all of this a little too much but it's fun to speculate!

Bridgerton season 4 premieres in 2026 on Netflix.

