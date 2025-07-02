The Buccaneers season 2 episode 3 recap: Nan decides to fly away to Guy

After annoying James Seadown tells Theo about Guy and Nan's night together in episode 2, there's no hiding the truth now. That's clear in The Buccaneers season 3 episode 3, "Get Her Out." While there are birthday celebrations and even a proposal, the show of course gives us some juicy drama as well. Here's a recap of the episode on Apple TV+. Spoilers below.

Theo learns the full truth

The episode begins with Theo and Nan's conversation, and him asking her whether she did really spend the night with Guy. She confesses that she did and the reason she married him was due to his powerful position to protect her sister, Jinny. Yikes, that is not something you want to hear. However, Nan doesn't tell him about his mother's involvement in the matter.

Of course he's rightfully hurt, and wants to find a way to get Nan out of hte castle and out of his home. His mother tells him they can find a way to do that, but she needs to produce an heir first. He tries to seduce Nan and get her to bed, though he's not able to go through with it in this way. It's a deception of sorts.

This causes Nan to get very angry and she storms over to her mother-in-law, knowing she's the one who suggested the duke do this. She yells at her and tells Theo's mother that because of you and the marriage she trapped them in, Tintagel will never have an heir. Nan is going to make sure the line ends with her and Theo. Dang, girl. Nan does not care at all anymore.

Nan runs off to find Guy in The Buccaneers season 2 episode 3

After this whole disaster, Nan is highly emotional. Plus not having to keep up appearances any longer, she starts to go through the things of her mother-in-law to figure out where she sent Jinny and Guy. When a servant comes in telling her not to go through the duchess' room, Nan yells out "I am the duchess!" Yes, very true. I liked that moment, ha. She finds the information she's looking for, and she's wasting no time.

Nan runs into Lizzy and tells her friend that she found out where they are. Lizzy is confused because Nan told her she was trying and has found some happiness in her marriage, though Nan tells her it's always been Guy in her heart. Lizzy also tells her that he sent a letter, which she burned because she was protecting her when she thought her friend was happy.

Though seeing her now, Lizzy encourages Nan to go and follow her heart. And that's exactly what she does. Dressed up in wings from the party, she metaphorically flies away as we see Nan in a carriage on her way to her sister and love. This happens just as Theo runs into Lizzy and asks where Nan is, needing to clear things up with her. Why the change of heart from his end?

Well, his mother goes to him and confesses she's actually the one who forced Nan's hand and practically forced her down the aisle as well. She knew she could use her love for her sister against her, and since Theo had already declared his choice for a wife at that point she thought they couldn't turn back. She also tells him that she found Guy and Nan, and knew about it. Basically, she takes all the blame. Theo is once again furious, and tells his mom to get out of the room and out of the house.

Lizzy gets a marriage proposal, but is she really happy?

New character Hector is clearly interested in Lizzy, and at her enchanting birthday ball he decides to propose. She seems happy at first and accepts, and everything seems to be fine. However when she finds Theo, he tells her that Hector is unworthy of her because she's sensational and she needs someone exceptional, even though he's agreeable. Ok...

Then when Nan runs away and Theo finds her, she tries to tell him that she took his words to heart and realizes he's right. She shouldn't say yes just to have a husband. However now that Theo knows Nan was sort of forced into the marriage, he tells Lizzy he shouldn't have said those things and a pleasant marriage is good enough. I'm sensing a vibe, and maybe possible feelings, coming from these two and I don't like it. Speaking of that, Jinny watching Guy holding the baby and smiling like that better not be hinting at anything either.

Elsewhere in the episode, Cora was still giving Conchita and Richard a hard time. Though when she sees the couple lovingly together, she chills out. Plus, Theo's mother is reunited with an old love who she gave up for power years ago. That's new cast member Greg Wise, who is Hector's father. What's fun about his casting is that he actually played Guy in the BBC One The Buccaneers series that came out in 1995.

The Buccaneers season 2 releases new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+.

