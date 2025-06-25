The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2 recap: Theo learns about Nan and Guy's night together

The first episode of The Buccaneers season 2 ended with Nan changing the headlines about her sister Jinny, wearing a red dress to a black and white event. It worked though, and all eyes, and words, were on the duchess. Nan's protection of her sister from afar continues in season 2 episode 2, "Holy Grail." Here's a recap of the episode on Apple TV+. Spoilers below.

Nan and Guy still yearn for each other in The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2

Let's start with Guy and Jinny who we didn't see much of in episode 1. However in the second installment, they're featured much more. It's now three months later from the wedding since they ran away, and baby Freddie is here. The math isn't really math-ing, but we'll ignore that I guess. Guy is so cute taking care of the baby, but Jinny is not adjusting to motherhood easily. She wants to go home, and feels like Guy and even her baby, resent her. Though she has a hard time at first, she ends up connecting with Freddie by the end.

Guy is very much still yearning for Nan, just as she is for him. He's being updated about her through the newspapers, and doesn't believe she's been happy on her honeymoon tour with Theo. He decides to send her best friend, Lizzy, a letter from him to deliver to Nan. He wants her to come join him and Jinny and live out the rest of their lives together.

When Lizzy goes to speak to her friend, Nan tells her that she's happy overall even though she's still thinking about Guy. At this point, she believes that and doesn't give Nan the letter from him. This is not true at all though because not only is she thinking about him, Nan is sobbing into his shirt when she's alone. And, Theo hears her. He tells Lizzy he thinks his wife has a broken heart, knowing she had feelings for Guy as well. Lizzy then goes back to her friend and tells her her husband knows about her crying.

James Seadown won't leave Nan and Theo alone

As his role as duke, Theo hosts a party and a bunch of gentlemen and ladies are invited. James shows up, because of course he does. The people around say they stand with him, and just ew. I know they don't have the full picture, but still. Nan finds the power within herself once again and gives a speech at the table, basically directed at James.

She says no man should be allowed to own a woman, and that she has an audience and voice now and she'll use it. Theo, still standing with her says "I believe my wife has spoken for us both." Sigh. I do ship Nan and Guy, but Theo is also a good guy too.

This of course does not make James happy. After Theo walks out, Nan follows him and James follows her. He threatens Nan and Theo comes out of nowhere and punches him. At this point, Nan apologizes that she's been finding it hard to be in this marriage with him, but she's now committed to making the marriage work. Nan then goes to Lizzy and tells her just that, she needs to let Guy go, and then burns his shirt. Because of this, Lizzy also burns Guy's letter and doesn't tell Nan about it.

The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2 ends on a big cliffhanger, with James still slinking around and being petty as ever. He goes to Theo with the excuse of wanting to apologize and pretends to play the victim and all innocent. He tries a different tactic this time - he knows Theo and Nan don't know where Jinny is, but asks if they know where Guy went. Of course Theo is confused about what Guy has to do with Jinny running away.

James then tells Theo that servants saw Guy with Nan the night before the wedding, and the morning of leaving with Jinny. So, that means he spend the night with Nan. Ugh, this cruel and ugly man. How did he get into their lives so easily and make such a big mess? What will Theo do next with this information? We'll find out when a new episode streams next week!

Conchita and Richard have new family members move in

Elsewhere in the episode, a major event has happened that affects Conchita and Richard. His father, who we knew was sick, has passed away. There were debts and bills unpaid so all the houses were taken from the family, which means his mother and Honoria move in with them. I guess that's the case being the eldest son. Though where is Jame staying then? This works out great for Honoria and Mabel though as the two now have to share a room.

Richard and Conchita continue to get Cora ready for finding a husband, though Richard's mother is just a dreadful woman who has to bring everyone down with her. She gets into Cora's head, and the young lady sort of sabotages all her interactions with the men she meets. Conchita may have her hands full with this gal.

The Buccaneers season 2 releases new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+.

