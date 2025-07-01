The Buccaneers season 2 episode 3 release date, time, synopsis, and more (Preview)

Aw, look at our girl Lizzy! She looks as beautiful as ever and perhaps she'll find the romance she deserves in The Buccaneers season 2 this time around with new character, Hector. Perhaps there's some more lighthearted moments in the drama's new episode this week in between the tense ones sure to come after the episode 2 cliffhanger. So what are all the watch details and what do you need to know about this week's installment? Read on below!

The Buccaneers season 2 episode 3, "Get Her Out," premieres Wednesday, July 2, 2025 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV+. The east coast midnight release time means that those of you on the west coast and other parts of the country get to start enjoying the episode tonight as the time zone differences allow. Here's a breakdown of all the release times below:

East Coast: 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 2

West Coast: 9 p.m. PT on Tuesday, July 1

Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Tuesday, July 1

Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Tuesday, July 1

The Buccaneers season 2 on Apple TV+

Now as for what comes next, we were left with a couple of cliffhangers from episode 2. The main one being that James of course has to come and ruin things. He tells Theo that several servants saw Guy with Nan the night before the wedding, then early in the morning running away with Jinny.

This of course implies that he spent the night with Nan, which we all know he did. There's also the fact that Lizzy didn't tell Nan about Guy's letter and burned it. Will that secret come into play? We'll find out very soon. Check out what else the synopsis from Apple TV+ tells us, which is very intriguing:

"A betrayal, a reunion, and an unexpected spark — Lizzy’s enchanted birthday party will be one to remember."

The Buccaneers season 2 on Apple TV+

Like I said, these big events have to bring drama with them! I'm thinking the betrayal is most likely about Theo and Nan, and he'll confront her about whether she did indeed spend the night with Guy. The reunion could be about his mother and new cast member Greg Wise as we see in the promotional image below.

His role still isn't known, though fun fact about the actor. He actually played the role of Guy in the 1995 The Buccaneers series that was developed by BBC One. How cool is that!? As for that spark, I'm assuming it's Lizzy and Hector who honestly look so cute in that photo above. Everyone looks so enchanting in their outfits, I'm loving the costumes this season. Keep scrolling for more images ahead of the episode.

The Buccaneers season 2 on Apple TV+

The Buccaneers season 2 on Apple TV+

The Buccaneers season 2 releases new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+.

