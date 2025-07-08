The Buccaneers season 2 episode 4 preview: Will Nan make it to Guy in Italy?

The previous episode of The Buccaneers season 2 last week made all of us Nan and Guy shipper swoon as the installment ended with her deciding she's had enough of this fake marriage. Nan figures out exactly where Guy and Jinny are and decides to head on over to them. Will she make it or will something stop her? We'll find out when the new episode arrives very soon!

The Buccaneers season 2 episode 4, "Ice Cream," premieres Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV+. Thanks to the streamer's choice in release times, those of us on the west coast, in the midwest, or on mountain time actually get to tune in tonight, technically. So be sure to free up your evening. Here's a breakdown of the episode release times so you don't miss a moment:

East Coast: 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 9

West Coast: 9 p.m. PT on Tuesday, July 8

Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Tuesday, July 8

Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Tuesday, July 8

The Buccaneers season 2 on Apple TV+

Us fans, at least many of us, are on pins and needles after that epic cliffhanger. So far we've only three episodes in, but so much has happened already. Plus, this week's episode is the halfway point already, with season 2 being a total of eight episodes. So it's not surprising these major events have been happening.

The season 2 episode 4 synopsis and images really don't give away much either in terms of the burning question we have - will Nan and Guy (and Jinny) reunite in Italy? Apple TV+ is keeping things very vague until the new episode drops. I get it, but we need something! We shared the very vague description below:

"From sun-drenched Italy to a champagne-soaked English garden party, emotions run high and chances are taken."

The Buccaneers season 2 on Apple TV+

I mean, what does that even mean!? As a reminder by the end of episode 3, Theo had learned the whole truth about why Nan really married him and the role his mother played in it all. He also knows that Nan and Guy were together the night before the wedding.

The last shots we see are of Nan driving away in the carriage, and Jinny looking at a sleeping Guy and baby fondly. There's more drama to come, and I can't wait! I'm literally counting down the hours now because this episode can't come fast enough. As we wait, check out more promotional images below.

The Buccaneers season 2 on Apple TV+

The Buccaneers season 2 on Apple TV+

The Buccaneers season 2 on Apple TV+

The Buccaneers season 2 releases new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+.

More streaming news from Show Snob: