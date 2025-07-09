The Buccaneers season 2 episode 4 recap: All the relationships get complicated

After the events of the third episode and the cliffhanger that Nan has decided to run away to be with Guy and Jinny in Italy, The Buccaneers season 2 episode 4, "Ice Cream," picks up right where the story left off. And there's the reunion we've been waiting for, as well as some more heartbreak with our favorite couple, though. Here's a recap of what happened in the Apple TV+ series. Spoilers below.

The Buccaneers season 2 on Apple TV+

Theo and Lizzy's rushed romance begins

Since the start of the season, there's sort of been hints that Theo and Lizzy might start to grow feelings for one another. Though with the way they kiss, and ultimately sleep together, it all feels very rushed. Theo wakes up and has a weird little rockstar moment as he's getting dressed and decides to go to the money raising event Hector is organizing. He's trying to fund money for a school, and Theo waltzes in, putting up the rest that they need easily.

He takes away attention from the school to himself, and causes the first argument between Lizzy and Hector who are officially engaged, if you remember. She confronts Theo and tells him this is all about his ego, and the tension between them turns into a make out session. At first, Lizzy leaves and it seems like she's moving on with Hector. But that certainly doesn't happen. By the end of the episode, as Nan decides to come back and be duchess and despite still being engaged to Hector, we see Lizzy come pay Theo a visit and the two sleep together.

The Buccaneers season 2 on Apple TV+

Nan and Guy are happy for a little while

Nan was a bit frustrating in The Buccaneers season 2 episode 4, I'm not going to lie. Her mind changes too quickly, and it's a bit annoying to watch. At the start of the episode, she does indeed make it to Italy and is reunited with Guy and Jinny. At first thigs are a bit awkward with Guy and she feels like he's miles away from her. Though when the two are invited to a wedding, they start to loosen up with the festitivities and some ice cream.

Finally, they connect once again and kiss. The woman who's Jinny and Guy's landlord, and has become Jinny's friend, sees Guy with Nan and now believes he's cheating on Jinny. That's because Jinny and Guy have been pretending to be a married couple. Nan and Guy also get to share another night in bed together, and everything seems so blissfully happy.

The Buccaneers season 2 on Apple TV+

James finds Jinny

While Guy and Nan were out, it's revealed that the horrendous James Seadown has found Jinny and he pays her a visit. He meets their son, tells her he loves her and wants to be a father, and leaves when she asks him to. Though not before giving her the name of his hotel. James is sticking around, and unfortunately Jinny makes a mistake once again.

She was going to tell her sister about James, rightfully frightened. However when she sees Nan and Guy happy together, she feels guilty for all she's put her sister through. This leads to Jinny not telling either of them that James is here, and she goes to meet him with their son, Freddy.

The Buccaneers season 2 on Apple TV+

Nan puts her sister first over Guy once again

The next morning, Nan also sees how lost and scared Jinny is and realizes she has to go back to be duchess so there's a chance for the bill she and Hector have been working on to pass, so perhaps Jinny can come home one day. Obviously Guy is rightfully angry, and this honestly seemed a little ridiculous.

Nan has been there for like a day. And when she arrived, she told Guy and Jinny that she left Theo and isn't going back. This back and forth is just a little silly, honestly. Also, I can see how the two sisters want to protect each other. But Nan's sacrifice of sorts just feels repetitive at this point. The episode ends with Lizzy and Theo sleeping together as Nan has made up her mind to go back.

Elsewhere in the episode, Theo's mother and her old love Reede Robinson, continue to talk things over and spend time together. They're a good look at how Guy and Nan will end up if they continue on the path they're on and let the years go by before finally getting the chance to be together. Plus, Mabel finds out that her mother hired Conchita to find her a suitor.

The Buccaneers season 2 releases new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+.

