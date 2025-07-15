The Buccaneers season 2 episode 5 preview: Things are about to get even more complicated

Episode 4 of The Buccaneers season 2 last week saw almost all of the love lives' get a little more complicated. Though Nan makes it to Italy to Guy and Jinny, she ends up deciding to go back so that she can use her title as duchess in the hopes of one day bringing her sister home. There's also James who found Jinny, plus the big twist of Lizzy and Theo sleeping together. The next episode is sure to be a good one after all of that. So make sure you don't miss it!

The Buccaneers season 2 episode 5, "A Whole Love," premieres Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at midnight ET on Apple TV+. Since it is a release time on the east coast, some of you will actually be able to start streaming in just a few hours. That's the beauty of time zones. At least, when they work out in your favor. Check out a full breakdown of all the release times below:

East Coast: 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 16

West Coast: 9 p.m. PT on Tuesday, July 15

Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Tuesday, July 15

Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Tuesday, July 15

The Buccaneers season 2 on Apple TV+

So as mentioned above, in the previous episode Lizzy and Theo apparently aren't able to stay away from each other any longer. Even though honestly, these feelings and this relationship feels like it came out of nowhere and is being way too rushed. Just like a couple days before that Theo was going to run after Nan after his mother confessed she's the one who forced her hand in marrying her son.

Anyway, the dilemma is that they've now done this as Nan is making her way back home. Despite all of this, it looks like Lizzy is still going through with her wedding to Hector, based on the synopsis. I mean, look. At the end of the day, Theo is married to Nan. What else is she supposed to do? Check out the description from Apple TV+ below:

"The Buccaneers prepare for Lizzy’s wedding day. Nan returns to face the music as things get more complicated."

The Buccaneers season 2 on Apple TV+

Goodness gracious, how much more complicated can things get? There's also the fact that Jinny didn't tell her sister or Theo that James has found her, and that she's been taking their son to see him. This is definitely going to have major consequences.

The biggest questions also are, will Nan find out about Theo and Lizzy, and is Lizzy going to go through with the wedding? We'll find out very soon. In the meantime, check out some more promotional images from the episode below!

The Buccaneers season 2 on Apple TV+

The Buccaneers season 2 on Apple TV+

The Buccaneers season 2 releases new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+.

