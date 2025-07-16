The Buccaneers season 2 episode 5 recap: Nan is back and Lizzy is torn

The previous episode of The Buccaneers season 2 ended with Nan deciding to come back to England, leaving Guy behind once again, and Theo and Lizzy no longer being able to stay away from each other. Well, season 2 episode 5, "A Whole Love," picks up where things left off as Lizzy prepares for her wedding to Hector. Will she go through with it? Here's a recap of what happens in the Apple TV+ episode. Spoilers below.

The Buccaneers season 2 on Apple TV+

Lizzy is completely torn

The episode starts with Lizzy and Theo having some lovey dovey moments while Nan is away. Though now she's back and almost catches them. Lizzy has to hide, and you can see the shame and realization on her face. Even if she wasn't getting married and wanted to be with Theo, this is how it would be. Always in secret.

Nan apologizes to Theo about everything, tells him they should never have gotten married, and he reveals that his mother told him the truth about her involvement. Nan offers him a proposal: continue to be a united front until the bill she and Hector are working on can hopefully be passed in the fall, which would allow Jinny to return home. After that, she'll remain duchess for appearance but they can live separate lives since divorce is not an option. Theo agrees.

Mabel guesses that her sister is tormented over Theo and that she's been with him. Though she reminds her that though it feels like a burning passion and fever right now, fevers pass. And she needs something more stable since Nan is back. Theo is kind of unfair and shows up at the party her friends throw on the eve of her wedding, asking Lizzy not to get married. But she knows there's no real future for them. She's also going to be a secret and hiding as a mistress, so she refuses.

Even still, it seems like she's torn about her decision to marry Hector. Though it seems like she's going to walk down the aisle. She's beautiful in her wedding dress and arrives at the church. Just as she's going to walk in, Theo pops up again and tells her that she shouldn't be with him, because she's right. She deserves a whole love. Though that doesn't necessarily mean Hector will give her that either. Choose, you he says. And it ends with Lizzy looking unsure. So, is she going to get married or not? We'll have to wait until the next episode to find out.

The Buccaneers season 2 on Apple TV+

Guy and Jinny's love lives get more complicated

The Buccaneers season 2 episode 5 shows that James is still in Italy and meeting up with Jinny and their son Freddie. She still hasn't told Guy or anyone that James is there. Which is a huge mistake. He continues to try and take small steps with her, and convince her to come home. I'm not buying this nice act. The manipulative man is just doing this to get her back home where he'll be able to control Jinny once again. Ugh.

He even goes as far as buying boat tickets, even though she's clearly not ready to go back home with him. She ends up leaving him there, though I feel like there's going to be major consequences from these decisions. Gosh Jinny, just tell Guy James is here already!

The landlord girl tries to confront Guy about seeing him with Nan, thinking he's cheating on Jinny since she was told they're a married couple. When Guy doesn't know where she is, he freaks out and starts to worry. He tells the landlord gal everything about Jinny and James and how they're not really married. They're here because they escaped her abusive husband.

The two end up hanging out and I feel like it's a bit of fun and stress relief poor Guy has needed since he got to Italy. Plus with Nan breaking his heart once more, I can't really blame him for what happens next. Even though, just like many of the other characters, he makes some dum decisions. He and the Italian girl get drunk and sleep together, and I think she has a wedding ring on. Clearly both don't remember doing that. Oh no!

Elsewhere in the episode, Conhita apologizes to Mabel for accepting her mother's money to try and find her a husband, and Mabel and her mother actually make amends. Honoria might be leaving to France for a teaching job, suggested by Reede Robinson. And now that Nan is back, Theo's mother believes she can leave the duchess life behind, at least for a while, and finally give her and Reede a shot at living a life together.

The Buccaneers season 2 releases new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+.

More streaming news from Show Snob: