Let's go back to England with The Buccaneers this summer on Apple TV+ (Season 2 release date and first-look)

We can't wait to go back to England with The Buccaneers when season 2 of the Apple TV+ series returns this summer! The streamer surprised us with a number of exciting updates about the drama, including the release date, first-look images, and an intriguing promo video. Here's everything we know about the new season!

The Buccaneers season 2 premieres Wednesday, June 18, 2025 with the first episode. The 8-episode season will continue to roll out one new episode weekly until the finale on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025. So be sure to make room in that summer schedule because the "fun-loving young American girls" in England will be keeping us company on our screens for a while.

Courtesy: Apple TV+

The first season of the show debuted in November 2023, and came to an end in December that year. Then filming started on season 2 around the summer of 2024. So we're definitely glad to finally have an update and release date for this next chapter in the intriguing tale. Especially after all those cliffhangers!

The biggest one is the fact that Nan marries Theo, Duke of Tintagel, in order to provide protection for her sister, Jinny. The pregnant gal has run away from her abusive husband James Seadown. The situation is heartbreaking and complicated for Nan because she loves Guy and had chosen him in the season 1 finale before this turn of events happened. But she sends him away with her sister to protect her. Plus, family matters are about to get more complicated as Nan's birth mother is entering the picture and has returned. And I have a guess who that could be!

Courtesy: Apple TV+

Back in October 2024, it was announced that Leighton Meester was joining the cast in The Buccaneers season 2. She is going to play Nell, though no other details about her have been given yet. I have a feeling with the info being so secretive that she is Nan's biological mom. Whether she is or not, Meester is such an exciting casting addition and I can't wait to see what she brings to the drama. But there's plenty in store for the rest of the girls too, not just Nan. Check out the official synopsis below:

"In the first season of The Buccaneers, a group of fun-loving young American girls exploded into the tightly corseted London of the 1870s … setting hearts racing and kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash. Now the Buccaneers are no longer the invaders — England is their home. In fact, they’re practically running the place. Nan is the Duchess of Tintagel, the most influential woman in the country. Conchita is Lady Brightlingsea, heroine to a wave of young American heiresses. And Jinny is on every front page, wanted for the kidnapping of her unborn child. All of the girls have been forced to grow up and now have to fight to be heard, as they wrestle with romance, lust, jealousy, births and deaths … themes consuming all women of any age, no matter what year it is. Last time we got a taste of England. This time we’re in for a veritable feast."

The only words spoken in the video are Theo saying "she chose me," and Guy responding, "did she?" This seems to hint that the love triangle will continue, and perhaps Jinny and Guy find their way back home eventually. Though I hope she'll be ok and can be protected from the awful James. With her now being married and a duchess, does that mean Nan will put her heart aside?

The clip also features new cast members Jacob Ifan as Hector Robinson, shown with Richard, and Maria Almeida as Cora Merrigan. Just like Meester, there's no details about who their characters are exactly. But I'm guessing Hector will have some storyline with Richard and maybe Cora is one of the American heiresses influenced by Conchita?

Courtesy: Apple TV+

There's also Grace Ambrose as Paloma Ballardino who is seen in the image with Guy and Jinny above. The only new cast member who isn't in any images or the video is Greg Wise as Reede Robinson. Who will he play? We'll have to wait and see!

Season 2 sees the return of Kristine Frøseth as Nan St. George, Alisha Boe as Conchita Closson, Aubri Ibrag as Lizzy Elmsworth, Josie Totah as Mabel Elmsworth, Imogen Waterhouse as Jinny St. George, Christina Hendricks as Mrs. St. George, Mia Threapleton as Honoria Marable, Guy Remmers as Theo, Matthew Broome as Guy Thwarte, Josh Dylan as Lord Richard Marable, and Barney Fishwick as Lord James Seadown. Check out the rest of the first-look images below!

Courtesy: Apple TV+

Courtesy: Apple TV+

Courtesy: Apple TV+

