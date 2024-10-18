8 burning questions we need answered in Outer Banks season 4 part 2
By Bryce Olin
Outer Banks season 4 premiered on Oct. 10. We waited as long as we possibly could to write this piece, but there are so many unanswered questions that we need answered in Outer Banks season 4 part 2.
Some of the questions are much deeper than others, while some are much more trivial. There will be some spoilers, so if you haven't watched Outer Banks season 4 part 2, you know what to do. GO WATCH IT!
Let's get the burning questions started with a big one of about the man of the hour, JJ Maybank (Rudy Pankow).
Why did JJ's mom give him to Luke Maybank after he was born?
At the end of Outer Banks season 4 part 1, Luke Maybank (Gary Weeks) dropped a bomb on JJ. After Wes Genrette wrote JJ a letter asking him to seek out his father, Luke revealed to JJ that he is not JJ's biological father. Instead, JJ is the son of Larissa Genrette and Chandler Groff (J. Anthony Crane).
Now, there are a lot of questions around this point, but the real question is why Larissa gave up JJ? What did she know about Chandler or her family that made her give up her baby?
It doesn't totally make sense yet, but there's a reason this happened. Now, it's up to JJ, with Luke's help, to get to the bottom of this.
Does Chandler know that JJ is his son? He was creepy toward all of the Pogues, but you'd think he would have taken more interest in JJ had he known that this was his son.
Is Chandler Groff really JJ's dad?
If there's no body, the person isn't actually dead. That's rule No. 1 in Outer Banks.
Rule No. 2 is that everyone might be lying.
Remember, Luke never actually said who JJ's dad actually is. In fact, he just said, "Isn't it obvious?" And, then we get the cut to Hollis Robinson (Brianna Brown) and Chandler on Goat Island or wherever looking all evil.
Does that mean Chandler is actually JJ's dad? There's been a lot of rumors about JJ's past. There's a theory that he's actually John B's brother. That'd be weird.
Then, there's a Reddit rumor that someone picked up on Sheriff Shoupe (Callum Moss) acting weird when JJ said something about Larissa Genrette. Could Shoupe actually be JJ's father? Do other people know that JJ's mom is Larissa?
There's a lot going on here, and we need to find out what's going on with JJ's parental history in Outer Banks season 4 part 2.
What are Chandler Groff and Hollis Robinson really up to?
Speaking of Chandler Groff, the season ends with Chandler and Hollis Robinson, the realtor who is fleecing Rafe (Drew Starkey), looking out over Goat Island. "It's going to be glorious," Hollis tells Chandler.
What is going to be glorious? I don't understand what they're up to!
Obviously, they're trying to steal Goat Island, which goes to the State after Wes's death, and the Genrette fortune, but how does JJ factor into this? I'm assuming that Goat Island, along with all of the Genrette's money, would go to him because he's the last surviving member of the family. He'll obviously have to prove it.
I still just don't quite know what Hollis is up to. Why did she need $400K from Rafe? What is that money going to be used for? The island is surely worth much more than $400K. Are there actually other investors? Is it all just a scam? Somebody help me out here!
Is the Captain someone's mom?
I watch all TV with subtitles if I can, so it's no surprise I watched Outer Banks season 4 part 1 with captions, as well. Interestingly, one of the new characters is simply referred to as "Captain" throughout Outer Banks season 4 part 1. Even before we knew Lightner's name in the show, he was called Lightner (Rigo Sanchez) in the captions.
The Captain not having a real name is suspicious to me. If there's one thing that Outer Banks likes to do, it's a parental surprise. So, there's a very good chance that this Captain might be, in fact, the mother of one of the Pogues.
So far, we've met Pope's mom and Kie's mom. Allegedly, Larissa Genrette is JJ's real mom, but who is to say that the Captain is not Larissa? We only know that she "died." Well, so did Ward Cameron and Big John. They've both come back from the dead. Why can't Larissa?
We also have yet to meet Sarah's mom and John B's mom, who has actually been referenced in the series already. So, I have a feeling we're going to meet some moms very soon. Is the Captain one of them? We'll find out!
Is Rafe, gulp, becoming one of the good guys?
It's been a weird road for Rafe in Outer Banks. He's been the ultimate villain. He's been a sympathetic figure. Now, is he becoming one of the good guys?
Rafe's been on a bit of a redemption tour for a little bit in Outer Banks. He's tried to do right by Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kiara (Madison Bailey), and the Pogues on occasion, but he's also incredibly selfish and is not handling the death of his father very well.
In Outer Banks season 4, it seems like we're seeing a new side of Rafe, though. Rafe is in love! He might not know it yet, but he's definitely in love with Sofia (Fiona Palomo). How will he handle her betrayal? That's going to be the biggest test.
Rafe is still a jerk, for sure. No doubt about it, but Sofia is good for him. She's a Pogue. If Rafe can love a Pogue romantically, can he accept his sister's choices? Can he actually be kind to the Pogues? We'll find out!
From the Outer Banks season 4 part 2 trailer, Rafe is going to accompany Sarah and the Pogues to Morocco. What will it mean? We'll find out!
Will one of the Pogues die in Outer Banks season 4?
There's been a lot of talk online about one of the Pogues dying in Outer Banks season 4. I'm not going to lie. I don't love how chill some of the romantic relationships have been in Outer Banks season 4 so far. Sure, I like seeing the Pogues happy, but when there's drama, there's less chance, in my opinion, that the creative team is setting the audience up to have their hearts ripped out.
Sarah and John B (Chase Stokes) are doing great. They're already talking about the future. When that happens on a TV show, I get goosebumps because I know this is basically the kiss of death.
Would they really kill off one of the Pogues, though? Personally, I don't think so. It would change the show way too much, you know? It's the same thing with Stranger Things. You kill off one of the kids and the show has to change. Outer Banks has to exist in this perfect, fine line between real issues and good, fun vibes. Killing off one of the leads doesn't serve anyone, so I don't think it will happen.
I've been wrong before, though. Please, don't kill off Rafe, either. He's just learning how to love.
Can someone, anyone, please punch Topper and Ruthie?
For the love of all things holy, someone needs to punch Topper (Austin North) in the face again. I'm not really advocating violence, but my guy and his girlfriend, Ruthie (Mia Challis), might be the worst people in the Outer Banks. They're single-handedly more villainous in one episode than Ward Cameron was in three seasons.
That's not totally true, but the point remains.
Recently, Topper has BURNED DOWN JOHN B'S HOUSE while they were all inside. He's been the passenger when his girlfriend nearly killed Kiara and JJ. He's been so disrespectful about Sarah. Yet, he's still the victim.
And, yes, I'm aware that John B lost his mind and beat up Topper in season 3.
Will we get to see Rose, Wheezie, or Barry?
As for the rest of the Camerons, are we going to get to see Rose and Wheezie in Outer Banks season 4 part 2? We saw Sarah call Rose at the beginning of Outer Banks season 4, but Rose wouldn't let her talk to Wheezie on the phone. She also said that she thinks Sarah killed Ward.
Well, she's wrong about that, but she is maybe in the right for trying to be a good mom to Wheezie after everything that happened? I feel like we'll see those two at some point.
I also feel like Barry is destined to make an appearance in Outer Banks season 4 at some point. Please, please, please, let Barry and Rafe be reunited. I need to hear, "Look what the cat dragged in, Country Club."
The Pogues are going on another adventure in Outer Banks season 4 part 2, so maybe, we won't see these characters, but I really do hope that we see them at some point.
Hopefully, we find out the answers to all these questions when Outer Banks season 4 part 2 drops on Netflix on Nov. 7! You know we'll be watching and sharing out thoughts on the final five episodes of the season.