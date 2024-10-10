Outer Banks season 4 episode 5 recap: 'Albatross'
By Bryce Olin
It all comes down to this! Only one episode of Outer Banks season 4 part 1 left, and it’s a good one.
In the last few minutes of Outer Banks season 4 episode 4, Sheriff Shoupe (Callum Moss) showed up at the house to talk to JJ (Rudy Pankow). John B (Chase Stokes) was trying to decide what to do. Luckily, he makes a good decision!
Shoupe doesn’t find Terrance’s body, but he knows JJ is lying about Wes
In Outer Banks season 4 episode 5, “Albatross,” Shoupe questions JJ about the situation at the Break when JJ threatened the Kooks after Ruthie tried to run them over. Then, Shoupe asks JJ about what happened at the hyperbaric chamber.
Shoupe shows JJ some photos of the dead guy that turned up on the beach. JJ denies knowing the dead guy, which is true. Then, Shoupe asks JJ where they were on Saturday night, the night Wes Genrette (David Jensen) died. JJ lies and says they were at home, and Shoupe knows that he’s lying. Shoupe finally leaves, but he orders surveillance on the Pogues after JJ lied to him.
Things are not good in Poguelandia!
Rafe makes the deal with Hollis
Rafe (Drew Starkey) signs the papers with Hollis (Brianna Brown) on her yacht at the marina. Rafe asks for more information about the partners. She says that, when the money clears, Rafe will get to meet everyone.
I don’t know how he doesn’t suspect or see that there’s something off here, but maybe he’s ignoring all the warning signs and is focused on the bigger prize. That’s always how they get you, Rafe.
Rafe’s redemption arc is not complete yet, obviously, but I’m starting to feel bad for the guy. He’s seriously struggling with a lot of different things, and now, he’s about to get taken for what he’s worth. Not all of it, though.
The Pogues pay tribute to Terrance
While JJ fixes up the Twinkie so the Pogues can head to Charleston to find whatever it is they need to find at the Half Moon Battery, they take Terrance (Terence Rosemore) out to sea to pay tribute to Cleo’s father-like figure.
Luckily, they get away from the surveillance that Shoupe ordered, so they don’t get caught dropping a body out of the boat.
Pope (Jonathan Daviss) tries to connect with Cleo (Carlacia Grant) during their makeshift funeral, but she doesn’t wanted to be comforted now. She wants revenge.
Lightner and the bad guys are also headed for Charleston
We don’t know who these people are, but Lightner (Rigo Sanchez) returns to the ship without Terrance. He does have the amulet, and they Captain, the Australian woman, tells them to set sail for Half Moon Battery in Charleston.
One of the crew pushes back and says something about getting revenge for Omar, the man who turned up dead on the beach. He says they know who killed him, but the captain orders them to set sail.
It’s implied that they must continue to find the Blue Crown for someone or else they’ll be in trouble. That’s interesting. Perhaps, there’s another party that we don’t know about who is actually the one looking for this artifact.
Demp delivers JJ a letter from Wes Genrette
Meanwhile, JJ finishes fixing up the Twinkie when Demp (Nate Bynum), the caretaker at Goat Island, pops out of the bushes. He hands JJ a letter addressed to “Master JJ Maybank” from Wes. JJ struggles, but luckily, he’s able to read the cursive handwriting.
He writes a note to the Pogues on the Twinkie and then hops in the boat. Where is JJ heading off to?
Rafe pledges to make things right for his family and Sofia
Rafe takes Sofia (Fiona Palomo) to Goat Island. He apologizes for everything on the beach, everything with his family, and how he’s treated her, but he pledges to make things right with Sarah.
Sofia tries to talk Rafe out of the deal, but he tells her that he already signed the wire transfer. You can see the guilt on her face!
JJ finds his dad, Luke, at Barracuda Mike’s house
We don’t know what JJ is up to, but he asks Barracuda Mike (Justin Matthew Smith) if he knows where his father, Luke (Gary Weeks), is. Barracuda Mike says he’ll send Luke a message for JJ to call him. JJ lies and says he’s selling something and Luke might want some money.
Luke calls JJ minutes later, but JJ recognizes the sound of Barracuda Mike’s dog barking. Not only is Luke not in South America, he’s actually at Barracuda Mike’s house right now. And, JJ has some serious questions.
Luke apologizes for disappearing, but he claims he didn’t want JJ to get in trouble. JJ shows Luke the letter from Wes. The letter tells JJ to ask his father about “Albatross.” JJ asks his dad, but Luke doesn’t give him the answers.
Right then, Shoupe and the deputies show up at Barracuda Mike’s house! JJ and Luke flee in JJ’s boat, and Luke promises to give JJ answers.
John B and Sarah plan to buy a house together once they find the treasure
On the ferry to the mainland, John B and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) talk about their future together. After their honeymoon, they agree to buy a house together and move away from Poguelandia. Then, John B says that he wants to start a family, which offends Sarah, who reminds him that she’s only 19 years old. John B, what are you doing, my guy?
Anyway, Sarah likes the sound of the other stuff, so they’re all good.
But, are they? I don’t know! I don’t love when characters plan like this. John B and/or Sarah better not die on this adventure!
Rafe visits Poguelandia to find Sarah
Kie (Madison Bailey) has stayed behind to help find JJ and take care of the store. Rafe shows up looking for Sarah, and he explains to Kie that he’s trying to help actually but doesn’t appreciate Kie’s attitude toward him. He leaves Kie his business card and asks her to have Sarah call him.
He also tells Kie that he’s not trying to hurt them. He’s actually on their side, he says. I don’t know if I believe him, but I’m coming around on Rafe a bit, like I said a few episodes ago.
John B, Pope, Sarah, and Cleo find a cemetery where Blackbeard hid something
After exploring Charleston all day, the Pogues finally find the cemetery where they living and dead meet. They think Blackbeard buried something in a crypt during the Blockade of Charleston.
And, they’re right! They find a secret door that leads under the church. Pope and Sarah explore while John B keeps watch outside and Cleo keeps watch inside the church.
Pope and Sarah find a secret tunnel behind a false brick wall. They continue following until they find a what they’re actually looking for, but there’s lots of sewage, rats, and more. Sarah gets scared by the rats and knocks Pope down into another secret compartment even further below the church. They accidentally lock themselves in the crypt, a real catacomb where the living and the dead collide, as Pope says.
Unfortunately, the bad guys show up! Lightner arrives with the captain. They’re looking for the gatekeeper, an angel, which they find immediately. They uses the amulet as a key to open the tomb, and there’s a good chance they’re going to run into Pope and Sarah.
John B cracks the code, but now, he has to find his friends, who are actually well on their way to finding things on their own. Then, Lightner and the captain arrive. Pope and Sarah have to turn off their flashlights and hide while the Lightner and the captain find a scroll of parchment. The Pogues can’t see what’s on it. Is it a map?
Lightner and the captain leave quickly and lock the door behind them.
Cleo sees Lightner and the captain leaving and she tries to kill him. He quickly gets the upperhand, and he’s about to kill her until some people who are passing by the cemetary stop and yell at him. Before he leaves, he says, “We’ll definitely meet again.”
John B follows them back to their car and he pulls out his gun. He’s going to shoot Lightner in the street, but then he remembers what his father did while looking for the last treasure. John B won’t be like him. He’s not a killer, so he throws the gun back into the car.
Unfortunately, Pope and Sarah can’t get out. Then, it starts to rain, and the tomb starts to fill with water. They’re going to drown unless they can find a way out.
Luke reveals who JJ’s real parents are
Back in the Outer Banks, JJ and Luke escape Sheriff Shoupe and his minions. They hide out in the lighthouse for a bit, but JJ says that he’s going to leave. He can’t just worry about Luke’s life now. He has his own life to live.
Luke stops him. He says that he’ll tell him about Albatross, which the name of the boat that Larissa Genrette died on.
Luke tells JJ that he’s not his biological father. He also reveals that Larissa Genrette is actually JJ’s real mom. The person JJ thought was his mom was not his biological mother. Luke reveals that JJ is actually the son of Larissa Genrette and Chandler Grofff (J. Anthony Crane) and the grandson of Wes Genrette.
The episode ends with Chandler Groff and Hollis Robinson looking out at Goat Island. “It’s going to be glorious,” she says.
WOW! What a bomb to drop at the end of Outer Banks season 4 part 1.
Unfortunately, we have to wait until Nov. 7 to watch the next five episodes of Outer Banks season 4. It’s a long wait, but it will definitely be worth it!