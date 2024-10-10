The Pogues' adventure leads them abroad in action-packed Outer Banks season 4 part 2 teaser
By Bryce Olin
The Pogues are leaving the Outer Banks again in Outer Banks season 4 part 2, coming to Netflix on Nov. 7.
There's a look at Outer Banks season 4 part 2 after the fifth episode of Outer Banks season 4, "Albatross." And, it looks awesome!
Outer Banks season 4 part 1 is now streaming on Netflix, but it's not the full season. Netflix split the season into two parts with part 1 dropping on Oct. 10 followed by part 2 on Nov. 7. It's going to be a long wait, but Netflix generously gave fans like us a look at what's next. And, it's stunning!
We can't share the trailer for Outer Banks season 4 part 2. It's only available at the end of the credits on Netflix, but we're here to break it down.
In the teaser trailer, which is only about 40 seconds, there's so much going on! We already know the Pogues are about to be on the run from Sheriff Shoupe and the idiot deputies in the Outer Banks. Chandler Groff has basically framed them for the murder of Wes Genrette, and JJ just aided his father, Luke, in escaping the law again. Not great!
We also see that the Pogues are in for a battle with Lightner, the Captain, and the others who are cruising around on that ship looking for Blackbeard's treasure. In the teaser, we see their crew bailing off the ship after it gets firebombed. Firebombing might not be the Pogues' style, but we'll see!
JJ goes rogue in the season 4 part 2 teaser
JJ goes wild in the teaser! This is about to be his show for the last few episodes after the big reveal at the end of episode 5.
In the teaser, we see JJ take a baseball bat to some buildings in town, break out his lighter and threaten to burn things down, and run around the Outer Banks like he's John B!
The clip ends with JJ yelling, "You want us? You're gonna have to come get us!"
The Pogues visit Morocco
Remember, Sarah was reading the book about Blackbeard and Elizabeth earlier in Outer Banks season 4? I think it was in episode 3! Well, she learned that Elizabeth was held captive in what is now modern-day Morocco.
Well, it looks like that's where the Pogues are headed in Outer Banks season 4 part 2. There's still a lot that needs to happen before that, though. At the end of part 1, Sarah and Pope were still stuck in the crypt with rainwater filling it up. We don't see how they get out of that, but we do see the next part of their adventure.
Leaving the Outer Banks is the norm for the Pogues these days! In season 3, they were only on the island for a few episodes before they left again for South America. We'll see how many episodes the Pogues are in Morocco, but I have a feeling they'll be headed back to the Cut before long.
In the teaser trailer, we see the Pogues (all six of them, including JJ) traversing in the African desert, but there's another who joined them. And, it's Rafe! Rafe with the Pogues? This is the moment we've been waiting for!
We don't know what's happening in Morocco, but it definitely has something to do with Blackbeard's treasure. Chandler Groff also appears to be there, so it's all going down on a new continent!
We learned the Pogues were heading to Morocco while the cast and crew were filming season 4. It's going to be very interesting to see how this part of the story all comes together.
There are a few clips of the Pogues trying to blend in. Then, we see Rafe standing with his hands up, Sarah holding a gun, and Rafe going full Mad Max in the desert. There's so much to like about the new teaser, and I'm so hyped for part 2!
The only bummer is we have to wait until Nov. 7 to watch Outer Banks season 4 part 2!
Stay tuned for more news about the next part of the new season!