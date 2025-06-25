Are you ready to be a hot new bombshell entering the villa? Now's your time to shine! Following season 7 of the hit series Love Island USA on Peacock, the Pop-Up Villa is on a tour to provide an interactive summer experience for fans and potential cast members. Here's what you need to know if you think you have what it takes to be on the series!

The Pop Up Villa: Casting Tour has already made stops in the Jersey Shore and in Atlanta, but now it's Southern California's chance to step into the spotlight as the tour makes its final stop in San Diego. Whether you're interested in being cast on the show, or just want to have fun celebrating the reality series, the event will have something for everyone.

When is the Love Island USA Pop-Up Villa coming to San Diego?

The immersive Love Island USA experience and casting event is happening Saturday, June 28 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Pacific Beach parking lot (915 Felspar St.). Be ready to turn some heads and have lots of personality if you choose to record a submission tape. Entry and submissions are free, but the event will be first-come, first-served, so get there early if you're hoping for a chance to be on the show. You can also sign-up for details and reminders about the event on the event site.

Fans of Love Island USA who aren't interested in submitting a casting tape can also head out to this beach event for fun themed photo-ops inspired by the villa, giveaways, and an interactive glam space where you can get beauty tips from experts in the industry. Lots of fun ways to show off that rizz ahead of summer!

I love when shows come out and throw interactive experiences for fans, and this sounds like it will be a very fun and memorable time for beachgoers. The event team has also teased that as part of the beauty station, attendees can talk with artists from Maybelline and CeraVe for foundation matching and skincare tips (and that includes trying new products!). TheraBreath and Liquid I.V. will also be on site giving out samples.

If you and your favorite islanders aren't able to make it, but still want to have a chance for love in Casa Amor, Peacock's Love Island USA has your back! You can still submit to be on the show by visiting ITV's official casting website for a chance to apply.

Love Island USA season 7 is currently streaming on Peacock.

