It's a summer of love on Peacock with Love Island USA season 7 (watch the teaser!)

Your new summer obsession returns! Love Island USA is back for season 7 with Ariana Madix returning as host. The reality dating show returns on Tuesday, June 3 at 9 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. PT. and now we have a trailer.

A brand new group of singles are on their way to Fiji in the hopes of finding love. Iain Stirling also returns as the narrator, adding his hilarious commentary to the highs and lows of looking for love as a gorgeous young person.

The new trailer sees Ariana sitting at a crystal ball and looking at the future of Love Island USA. The crystal ball shows her a new group of swimsuit-clad people canoodling together in the sunshine. “It’s safe to say this season is looking pretty good,” she says after watching all the steamy action.

The reality show will air new episodes on Peacock every day, except on Wednesdays. Expect new couples, even bigger drama, and the return of the infamous Casa Amor. According to a synopsis from the network, Love Island USA season 7 will feature brand-new challenges for the singles, "jaw-dropping twists and turns," and some "surprise guests."

While Peacock has yet to reveal the new cast who are about to head to Fiji, the network has revealed that once again, the audience will be able to vote for their favorite couples via the Love Island USA app. Viewers at home will have control over who remains in the villa, who goes home, and who gets recoupled.

Love Island USA season 6 became a cultural phenomenon and finally matched the popularity of the British version of the reality show. In the summer of 2024, it became the No. 1 reality series in the United States across all streaming platforms and earned millions of viewers. It was ultimately won by Serena Page and Kordell Beckham, who (we think) are still together.

The last series of the show created multiple meme-worthy and watercooler moments, including JaNa peering over her sunglasses, Kaylor’s whines at Aaron, and Leah’s hilarious quips. Fans were almost as invested in their friendships as they were in the romance, with numerous buddy pairings coming out of the series.

Love Island USA season 6 spinoff is on its way

LOVE ISLAND USA -- Episode 626 -- Pictured: (l-r) Olivia Walker, JaNa Craig, Catherine Marshall, Kaylor Martin, Serena Page, Nicole Jacky, Leah Kateb, Daniela Noelle Ortiz-Rivera, Sierra Mills, Daia McGhee -- (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)

In addition to Love Island USA airing this summer, Peacock just announced season 1 of Love Island: Beyond the Villa. The spinoff will follow former cast members in their day-to-day lives as they navigate their careers and relationships outside of the villa.

The upcoming show will feature a host of season 6 alumni, including Serena Page, JaNa Craig, Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Leah Kateb, Kaylor Martin, Connor Newsum, Kenny Rodriguez, Olivia Walker, and Kendall Washington. Peacock also promises lots of other faces from the world of Love Island USA will appear throughout the series.

Serena clarified that her boyfriend, Kordell Beckham will also film for the show, despite not appearing on the official listing. "He’s gunna be in it with me!!! they just couldn’t announce him as part of the main cast [because] my baby booked another role,” Page replied to a fan online, Deadline reported.

Love Island USA season 7 premieres on Peacock on June 3, 2025 at 9/8c.