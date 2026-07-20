Camille Sims has become Silo's biggest wild card

Juliette’s return to Silo 18 did nothing but delay the inevitable. After she successfully stopped the rebellion, Juliette lost her memories because of the incinerator incident. However, it turned out that it was Camille Sims all along, keeping Jules away from her memories and creating a false narrative. What’s more surprising is how Camille’s role has taken a turn both for better and for worse ever since she first encountered Juliette.

Camille started out as a Judicial Raider, which means she knew a few things about the silo’s power dynamics and political standing better than most. However, what no one saw was that there was an incredibly intelligent and cunning woman beneath the supportive wife persona. When push came to shove, Camille played both sides and lied to anyone she thought would benefit her prospects without remorse.

She had a small part to play in Juliette’s turbulent journey of seeking answers, but Camille saw an opportunity and took it. She manipulated both Bernard and Robert to gain knowledge, all the while trying to play the victim. What’s more fascinating is the fact that Camille Sims is an entirely original character not featured in the books. She has strategically risen to power, proving exactly why the Algorithm chose her to defuse the upcoming conflict.

Silo season 3 episode 2 - Credit: Apple TV

Camille’s transition to an antagonistic role has been Silo season 3’s highlight

One of the best aspects of Silo is that it subverts norms and stereotypes without trying too hard. The show keeps shifting towards these supporting characters whose roles gradually become distinct and impactful in the story. Instead of being focused on the Chosen One narrative, Silo has strengthened its dystopian saga by investing in original characters and their branching storylines. Of course, Juliette asks the right questions, but there are those who play the game far better, and Camille is one of the best players at the moment.

Camille was nothing more than Robert’s supportive wife in the first season, but her ambition and desire ultimately seeped through her perfectly built persona. Despite being held at gunpoint, Camille made a calculated decision to let Jules go because she knew that the truth outweighs everything else. She knew she could use the opportunity and the chaos to further her ambition.

Robert may have been Bernard’s shadow, but he was mostly good at following orders. It was Camille who schemed and used people to secure a position for her family. That’s why the Algorithm chose her instead of Robert to lead the silo. Being the Head of IT entails making tough decisions that require logical assessment rather than using emotions. The Algorithm knew that Camille had the callousness to prioritize the silo’s safety above all else.

In her attempt to comply, Camille has somewhat transitioned to the villainous side. After being chosen as the next Head of IT, Camille naturally learned about the secrets of the silo, including the unethical use of the memory drug and the Safeguard procedure. In season 3, she has somewhat regained control of the larger narrative and, by extension, of Juliette’s mind.

She has no remorse in stripping someone of their personality and memories. What’s more, Camille is ready to take things further by introducing Vitamin D+ in the water supply. She understands that either it’s forgetting who they are or risking the total extermination of the entire silo, and that’s exactly what makes her the most compelling character in Silo season 3.

Unlike Juliette and other truth-seeking-related characters, Camille doesn’t let the burden of having a moral compass cloud her judgment. The Algorithm wanted someone who doesn’t shy away from undervaluing morality in favor of a logical outcome. Therefore, instead of becoming a traditional villain, Camille has evolved into a complex character who has the potential to swing either way.

Camille is playing a game that even the Algorithm can’t predict

The Algorithm chose Camille instead of Robert at the end of Silo season 2 to lead the people after the dust settled. Of course, it was understandable why someone like Camille would be perfect for the job, especially given her ambition to take control of situations and people. However, the moment Camille thinks she has a conscience, the Algorithm reminds her of the cruel truth of her selection.

During one such conversation in Silo season 3, episode 3, the Algorithm asks Camille why she thinks she was chosen for the role. She thinks it’s because she’s calm under pressure and has training, but it’s because she’s an expert liar. She lied her way through the rebellion, going as far as sparing the woman who held her child at gunpoint just so she could learn what Juliette found out.

However, it could be that Camille might be fooling the Algorithm as well. Being the IT head could just be a means to an end, a way to gain access to knowledge and then use it for her gain. Camille admitted to Robert that she’s doing everything so that their son could one day have a chance to get out of the silo. This doesn’t sound like someone who fundamentally believes in the silo’s singularity.

The reason why she let Juliette go and became the IT head could be because, in some corner of her mind, Camille also desires to leave the silo. She may not believe in the absolution of the Algorithm and whatever it entails. For all we know, she could still be playing both sides by deliberately letting Juliette waltz close to the truth just so she could rattle the nest and learn about the missing pieces of the ultimate truth.

Camille is unwavering, and she couldn’t care less about being a hero – a quality that makes her far more interesting than Juliette. She will play a critical role in the silo’s future because her loyalty can change the game completely. She is willing to kill Jules if it means not using the memory drug on the masses, which means she cares to some extent, but does she care enough to combine forces with Jules?