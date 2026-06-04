Cape Fear episode release schedule on Apple TV, preview, and what to expect

Even though Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 will be coming to end and leaving us without one of the most thrilling shows out right now, Apple TV serves up a brand-new star-studded show that will have us on the edge of our seats each week. Cape Fear arrives in June 2026 as what's sure to be one of the most talked about shows of the summer and a possible contender come awards season.

Based on the book The Executioners by John D. MacDonald, which was adapted in to films titled Cape Fear in 1962 and 1991, Apple TV's miniseries adaptation comes from creator Nick Antosca and executive producers Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg. The series stars Academy Award nominee Amy Adams and Academy Award winner Javier Bardem, which is reason enough to tune in.

Following the Cape Fear series premiere on Apple TV on Friday, June 5, when will the streaming service release new episodes and at what time? Here's what to know about the new show's release and what to expect from the gripping drama series this summer!

Amy Adams, Patrick Wilson and Lily Collias in "Cape Fear," premiering June 5, 2026 on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple TV

When do new episodes of Cape Fear release on Apple TV?

Cape Fear premieres on Friday, June 5 on Apple TV with a two-episode drop. After releasing two episodes for its debut, the show will then air only one episode weekly. The series contains 10 episodes and will run for nine total weeks until the season finale on Friday, July 31. But as fans of Apple TV shows know, those of us in the United States can watch the episodes early.

While Apple TV advertises Cape Fear as releasing new episodes on Fridays, that's simply when the latest episodes are available to all viewers worldwide. The episodes are actually released at midnight GMT, which means in the United States, the episodes drop on Thursday evenings. Each week, new episodes become available at 9 p.m. ET /6 p.m. PT on Thursdays.

Check out more Cape Fear episode release times based on time zones:

Hawaii: 3:00 p.m. HST on Thursday, June 4

Alaska: 5:00 p.m. AKDT on Thursday, June 4

West Coast of the US: 6:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, June 4

Mountain time: 7:00 p.m. MT on Thursday, June 4

Midwest of the US: 8:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, June 4

East Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 4

Canada: 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 4

Brazil: 10:00 p.m. BRT on Thursday, June 4

UK: 2:00 a.m. GMT on Friday, June 5

Central Europe: 3:00 a.m. CEST on Friday, June 5

Eastern Europe: 4:00 a.m. EEST on Friday, June 5

India: 6:30 a.m. IST on Friday, June 5

New Zealand: 1:00 p.m. NZST on Friday, June 5

Javier Bardem in "Cape Fear," premiering June 5, 2026 on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

What to expect from the psychological thriller miniseries

It's been almost a decade since Amy Adams made her series regular television debut in the HBO limited series Sharp Objects, which earned the A-lister an Emmy Award nomination. She's finally returning to the small screen in another high-profile premium television series with Cape Fear, and she's once again joined by a fellow Oscar-caliber talent in the co-leading role in Javier Bardem.

Cape Fear borrows its premise from both the MacDonald novel and the 1991 film adaptation. Adams stars as Anna Bowden, who along with her husband Tom (Patrick Wilson), is the lawyer responsible for killer Max Cady's (Javier Bardem) incarceration. However, when Max is finally released from prison, he sets his sights on settling his score with the Bowden family in a chilling cat and mouse chase.

Get more details about the series from Apple TV's official synopsis:

"Inspired by the 1991 remake directed by Martin Scorsese and produced by Steven Spielberg, a storm is coming for happily married attorneys Anna (Amy Adams) and Tom Bowden (Patrick Wilson) when Max Cady (Javier Bardem), the notorious killer they are responsible for putting behind bars, is let out of prison — and he wants vengeance."

In addition to Adams, Bardem, and Wilson taking the lead in major roles, the main cast of Cape Fear also includes Lily Collias as Natalie Bowden and Joe Anders as Zack Bowden, Anna and Tom's children. CCH Pounder rounds out the cast as Noa Toussaint, and a number of familiar faces appear in the series in recurring roles, such as Malia Pyles, Anna Baryshnikov, Jamie Hector, Margarita Levieva, Ron Perlman, Ted Levine, and Patrick Fischler.

Before tuning into the two-episode Cape Fear series premiere on Friday, June 5, make sure to take a look at the trailer to get a taste of the show's eerie tone and captivating story!