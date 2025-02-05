The cast of Toxic Town on Netflix has us so excited to watch the new series

If you want to talk about a stellar cast, then I'd definitely point to the stars that we're going to see in Netflix's upcoming new series, Toxic Town. The show is a British drama that's based on a true story. And I can assure you, that aspect of it already has my attention. We'll get to what the show is all about in a moment. But first, let's talk about when you can start watching and who the cast members are that have us so excited to tune in.

Toxic Town premieres Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 on Netflix. With this being a miniseries, the drama is only a total of 4 episodes, each being an hour long. Honestly for those of us who are avid Netflix watchers, we'll definitely be blowing through these episodes very quickly. It's an easy watch in terms of how much time we're going to commit. And it's certainly going to be worth it based on the actors.

Courtesy: Netflix

The show stars Jodie Whittaker, the wonderful Thirteenth doctor in Doctor Who. She was also the first woman to portray the role. There's also Aimee Lou Wood known for Sex Education and has a main role in the upcoming The White Lotus season 3. Rory Kinnear has been a part of Our Flag Means Death, The Diplomat, and Rings of Power too.

One of my favorite actors is Robert Carlyle. He's such a huge star in the UK, and I also loved him as Rumpelstiltskin/Mr. Gold in Once Upon a Time. And, he reunites onscreen in this project with Michael Socha who was Will Scarlett/Knave of Hearts in OUAT. We've also got Downton Abbey star Brandon Coyle and Bridgerton actress Claudia Jessie who is the beloved Eloise on the historical romance series.

Ben Blackall/Netflix © 2024

As you may have noticed, the names attached to the show aren't just big stars, but most of them have been a part of different Netflix projects too. I'm sure you'll at least recognize one of them. And with such a talented cast, the series has definitely captured our attention! I know I threw lots of names at you, so here's a list of all the actors and who they're playing in Toxic Town:

Jodie Whittaker as Susan McIntyre

Aimee Lou Wood as Tracey Taylor

Rory Kinnear as Des Collins

Robert Carlyle as Sam Hagen

Michael Socha as Peter

Brendan Coyle as Roy Thomas

Claudia Jessie as Maggie Mahon

Outlander's Lauren Lyle as Dani Holliday

Joe Dempsie as Derek Mahon

Ben Batt as Pat Miller

Stephen McMillan as Ted Jenkins

Karla Crome as Pattie Walker

Matthew Durkan as Marc Taylor

Kobi Sadler as Young Connor

Toby Eden as Teenage Connor

Courtesy: Netflix

What is Toxic Town about?

Toxic Town is based on the true story of the Corby toxic waste case that took place in in the town ofCorby, Northamptonshire in England in 2009. The steelmaking center caused toxic waste to effect women's pregnancies, mainly causing birth defects for the children being born. Here's the synopsis and trailer provided by Netflix:

"Based on the real-life story of one of the UK’s biggest environmental scandals, Toxic Town is the story of the people at the heart of the Corby poisonings. Focusing on the mothers, who took on a David and Goliath battle for justice, the series traces through the years of their fight as a terrible truth comes to the surface. When dozens of babies in Corby are born with disabilities, their mothers embark on a battle to hold those responsible to account."

I can already tell this is going to be an emotional story to follow. But it's an important one to tell, and I'm really looking forward to it. I'm definitely already hooked!

Toxic Town premieres Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 on Netflix.