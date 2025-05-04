The Chosen season 6 showrunner provides filming update: 'Please be patient'

The popularity for biblical drama The Chosen has been like no other, and just like the main character the story is all about, it continues to have loyal followers. If you haven't seen the fifth season on the big screen, Prime Video just announced when season 5 will release and provided a great trailer. Though our thoughts are already on The Chosen season 6, and the showrunner knows it.

Season 5 will debut Sunday, June 15, 2025 with the first two of eight episodes on Prime Video, followed by three episodes each week until the end of the season on Sunday, June 29. The season focuses on the Last Supper, and I'm sure will be a hit with fans just like all the previous ones. With all these updates, Prime Video also confirmed that filming on season 6 has begun.

This is of course great news for fans who are eager for more. Creator and showrunner Dallas Jenkins also knows this, but is asking fans to "please be patient" as they work on the sixth season. There's many elements that go into making a show like this, and it's more grand than I think many of us realized.

It takes a lot of effort from the cast and crew, which means that even though filming has started, we shouldn't necessarily expect a quick turnaround. Here's what Jenkins said in the livestream:

“The process of getting these seasons to you at the cadence that we’ve been doing has been extraordinarily taxing on the team... that’s caused a lot of pain, a lot of challenges… The team that works on this is extraordinarily stretched thin, and so it’s just a very, very difficult process… They’ve been begging me to give a little bit more of a cushion. And so we’re going to definitely be doing that for future seasons.”

While it's always great to get a new season as soon as possible, it's also very admirable that the creator is listening to his crew and giving them a bit of a break. We definitely can't fault them for that. Filming on season 6 began in April 2025, and the new season is expected to premiere sometime in late 2026, per Jenkins. No exact release date has been shared yet.

Though there's a bit of a delay, the good news is that season 6 will be a little longer compared to previous seasons. So more content for us! With season 5 being about the Last Supper, it's expected that The Chosen season 6 will focus on the Crucifixion while the seventh and final season will be about the Resurrection of Jesus. Both Jenkins and Prime Video have confirmed that season 7 will be the last, as this was the creator's vision and plan from the start.

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about The Chosen season 6.