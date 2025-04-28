House of David season 2 gets an exciting filming update from the heavens

If you're a fan of The Chosen, then there's another Biblical series for you to check out that will definitely garner your interest. That's House of David on Prime Video! Back in March, we got the news that the show would be coming back for a season 2. And now, there's another exciting update.

House of David season 2 has officially started filming! The historical drama first premiered in February 2025, and released its season finale just this month on April 3. So things are definitely moving fast with the show! First, it got a quick renewal. And now, work has already begun on the second season.

Creator Jon Erwin took to social media to share his love for Greece, which is where the series films. This indicates that the cast and crew are back there to film season 2. What's interesting though is that director Kristopher S. Kimlin also shared pics and updates on his Instagram account. And perhaps filming on the second season is actually much further along than we thought.

In one post, he captioned it with "Week 13" and the Greece flag, indicating the cameras have actually been rolling for a while. Then in another one, the caption reads "As we come to an end of House of David season 2..." Once again, this suggests that even before we got the renewal news as viewers, the cast and crew were already aware and already been filming too! Check out the post below:

What a neat surprise. Hopefully this means that Prime Video won't wait too long to release House of David season 2 and we may very well get it earlier than anticipated. Fingers crossed! In an interview with Alabama Life and Culture, Erwin revealed that his plan is for a three season arc to the story. And with how well season 1 did, bringing in 22 million viewers in the first 17 days of release, I have no doubt that the streamer will give the creator a third season. Let's hope so!

Season 2 will see the aftermath of the battle between David and Goliath, as well as David's "rise to the throne," per a press release. He will need to find his way through the politics at court, jealousy from his family, and is even doing well in the romance department. He will step "deeper into his destiny" and learn what it really means to be "a great leader." Michael Iskander returns to reprise the titular role.

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about House of David season 2 on Prime Video!