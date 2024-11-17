7 good shows like Cobra Kai to watch right now
By Bryce Olin
Cobra Kai is the top show on Netflix again this year! And, it makes sense why. Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 premiered on Netflix on Friday, Nov. 15, and fans are binge-watching all five new episodes to see what happens at the Sekai Taikai.
Unfortunately, Cobra Kai season 6 is the final season of the series, but there are still five more episodes! Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 premieres on Feb, 13, 2025, on Netflix. After the part 2 ending, we can't wait to see what's next in the series.
We know that's a long time to wait to see the final five episodes of the series, but we picked eight good shows like Cobra Kai to watch right now!
Let's get the list started with the other popular show on Netflix this fall, Outer Banks!
Outer Banks
Where to watch: Netflix
Outer Banks is the Netflix show I would recommend to all Cobra Kai fans. No, the shows aren't similar in plot, but there are themes of friendship, sticking together, staying loyal, and working together to be a part of something bigger than yourself in each Netflix original series.
For those who aren't familiar, Outer Banks tells the story of the Pogues: John B (Chase Stokes), JJ Maybank (Rudy Pankow), Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline), Kiara Carrera (Madison Bailey), and Pope Heyward (Jonathan Daviss). The Pogues are best friends living life and having a good time all the time until they get caught up in the hunt to find the Royal Merchant, a ship that sunk off the coast of the Outer Banks with $400 million in gold. The Pogues aren't the only ones trying to find the treasure, and not everyone on the island appreciates the lifestyle they lead.
Outer Banks season 4 just ended with the release of part 2 on Nov. 7. Netflix announced Outer Banks season 5 is happening, but it will be the final season.
Ginny and Georgia
Where to watch: Netflix
Ginny and Georgia is basically Cobra Kai without the karate! That's not totally true, but the Netflix original series is a mix of comedy, drama, teen angst, and old rivalries. The series premiered on Netflix in 2021. Fans waited two years until season 2 premiered on Netflix in 2023, and now, we're waiting for Ginny and Georgia season 3 and season 4!
In the series, Georgia (Brianne Howey), the young, single mother of Ginny (Anthonia Gentry) and Austin (Diesel La Torraca), moves her family to a small town in an effort to start over. Unfortunately, old life has a way of catching up with the family. Ginny, a teenager, tries to fit in, make friends, and figure out who she is and what she wants to be.
Although this is a comedy, the series also explores and hosts conversations about being a teen, mental health, race, and more.
The good news is that Ginny and Georgia season 3 has already wrapped filming and is coming in 2025, but the bad news it's going to be a little bit longer until the new season premieres.
The Cage
Where to watch: Netflix
The Cage is a new French Netflix original series that premiered this fall. It's not a comedy at all, but like Cobra Kai, it's all about the fight. Where Cobra Kai is about karate, The Cage is about MMA fighting.
The Cage follows Taylor (Melvin Boomer), an MMA fighter who is trying to make the jump from amateur to the professional ranks. He wants to be a star! After a viral video of him fighting a pro fighter lands him a pro deal, Taylor tries to make it work.
The Cage is a great new Netflix series. We know many people haven't seen The Cage yet, but that's changing. It's now on the Netflix Top 10 wordlwide. Now, we're just waiting for The Cage season 2 to happen on Netflix.
Stranger Things
Where to watch: Netflix
Stranger Things, Outer Banks, and Cobra Kai are the three Netflix shows that remind me of each other because they focus so much on friendship, what it means to support those closest to you, and why it's important to put differences aside and work together from time to time.
Stranger Things begins in the fall of 1986 when Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) goes missing in Hawkins, Indiana. His friends, family, and the local police chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour) try to get to the bottom of the mystery and find Will. When a strange girl Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) turns up in town, she may hold the secret to Will's disappearance.
That's just where Stranger Things begins, though. This show has changed so much over the years! So far, we've seen four seasons of Stranger Things from Matt and Ross Duffer, and the fifth and final season is coming in 2025.
Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer, Caleb McLaughlin, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, and more star in the most popular Netflix series of all time.
All American
Where to watch: Netflix
Now, we're about to share a few sports-related shows to watch if you like Cobra Kai, starting with All American, The CW series that's run for sixth seasons. All American season 7 is also on the way.
All American is based on the true story of Spencer Paysinger, but it's a little more dramatic for TV. In the series, Daniel Ezra stars as Spencer James, a star football player from Crenshaw who is recruited by a coach to move to Beverly Hills and play for their school.
That's where this series begins. If you're moved by the lives of football players and coaches in Southern California, which is, hey, where Cobra Kai takes place, too, All American is the show for you. To me, it's not quite as funny or campy as Cobra Kai, but it's still jam-packed with drama!
Ted Lasso
Where to watch Apple TV+
What happens when you take a failed college AMERICAN football coach and make the new manager of a professional football club in England despite having absolutely zero experience coaching soccer/football? Well, that's what happens in Ted Lasso, one of the best sports comedies of all time.
Jason Sudeikis stars as Ted Lasso in the series as he tries to figure out how to get the best out of his players in a tough situation for all parties involved.
Ted Lasso is very silly, but it's also wildly inspirational. Be prepared to feel all the feels just like, or even more, than you do in Cobra Kai. Seriously, if you like Cobra Kai, you will love Ted Lasso!
Ted Lasso also features an incredible cast, including Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Phil Dunster, Juno Temple, Nick Mohammed, and more!
Friday Night Lights
Where to watch: Netflix
Friday Night Lights is the football show to watch if you like Cobra Kai! There isn't a better sports drama on TV in the last two decades than Friday Night Lights, and there's just enough drama and intrigue for Cobra Kai fans to be entertained for all six seasons of the series.
The series is based on the book, Friday Night Lights: A Town, a Team, and a Dream by H. G. Bissinger, which also inspired the 2004 film of the same name. In the TV series, Kyle Chandler stars as Coach Taylor, the head coach of the Permian Panthers high school football team in Texas. Coach Taylor tries to rally the team to another state championship despite a myriad of issues and drama among the high schoolers.
Friday Night Lights has an incredible cast, including Connie Britton, Minka Kelley, Taylor Kitsch, Jesse Plemons, Zach Gilford, Aimee Teagarden, Gaius Charles, Adrianne Palicki, Scott Porter, and more.
That's the list of shows like Cobra Kai to watch right now! We know you'll enjoy these great TV shows.