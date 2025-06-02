Jensen Ackles saves the day in (literal) explosive trailer for Prime Video's Countdown

We are definitely counting down the days to new Prime Video series Countdown! The show looks so good, and of course one of our favorite actors Jensen Ackles is headlining it so you know we'll be seated. This is the actor's first series after The Winchesters, so I'm really looking forward to seeing what's in store. Thankfully the trailer is here, which gives us a closer look.

Countdown premieres Wednesday, June 25, 2025 with the first three episodes, followed by one weekly after that on Prime Video. There's a total of 13 episodes, which is actually a pretty generous amount in the streaming world today. Mark you calendars down when the finale drops Sept. 3, 2025.

So the crime drama, and Ackles, will be with us through the summer. Definitely not complaining about that! The show will be a nice addition to have every week during that time. Before we get into more of it, be sure to check out the trailer below.

The explosive trailer, literally, gives us a look at all the action to come. You can expect car chases, fights, and lots of guns of course. These are all detectives after all. Countdown is centered around Ackles' characters Mark Meachum who is an LAPD detective. He's asked to join a secret task force, "alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement" to figure out who murdered a Department of Homeland Security officer "in broad daylight," per the synopsis.

That's not all though! As the team looks for this criminal, it turns out there's actually a bigger threat at hand that the team has a limited time to figure out before the whole city is at risk. So, the title of the show certainly makes sense. As seen in the trailer, there's a weapon of mass destruction that they're trying to stop from going off.

And as Eric Dane's character Nathan Blythe says, the catastrophic event from foreign players is as dangerous as it gets if they don't put a stop to it. With time not at their disposal, these guys are going to be under lots of pressure!

The series, created by One Chicago writer and showrunner Derek Haas, also stars Jessica Camacho as Amber Oliveras, Violett Beane as Evan Shepherd, Uli Latukefu as Lucas Finau, Elliot Knight as Keyonte Bell, and Merrick McCartha as District Attorney Grayson Valwell. This is definitely a star-studded cast, and I can tell they've brought their all just from the trailer. We can't wait to see them in the show!

