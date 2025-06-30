Countdown's task force could have 2 romantic pairings before the end of the season

Whenever a new spy thriller, action drama, or procedural of some sort premieres, it doesn't take long for fans to start rooting for certain romantic pairings. Romance is rarely the second or even third most important aspect of these genres of shows, but viewers can't help but spot the sparks between characters and cheering them on. That's exactly what happened with Prime Video's Countdown.

The action-crime drama, which stars Jensen Ackles and comes from creator Derek Haas, made its debut on the Amazon streamer on June 25 and quickly became a new fan favorite, especially among Ackles' adoring fandom. As Countdown introduced its ensemble of characters, ships organically started to set sail, and we now have confirmation that by the season's end, at least one will thrive.

Countdown on Prime Video has two ships setting sail

In a new tease from TV Line, by the end of season 1 episode 10, which is the number of episodes Prime Video provided to press ahead of the show's release, significant developments are made on two pairings. One pair of the task force's teammate will basically be "a thing," per TV Line, and a second task force pairing will be "thinking" about taking their feelings to the next level.

Mark Meachum (Jensen Ackles) and Amber Oliveras (Jessica Camacho) in COUNTDOWN | Photo: ELIZABETH MORRIS © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

Right off the bat, it's obvious who the two individual pairings are: Meachum (Jensen Ackles) and Oliveras (Jessica Camacho), and Bell (Elliot Knight) and Shepherd (Violett Beane). But which pairing is which when it comes to being a thing and thinking about being a thing? That's where the jury's out because we can see both pairings in both stages of will-they-or-won't-they romance.

Meachum and Oliveras definitely have an enemies-to-lovers situation going on, though they're very far from the "lovers" part. But it's much easier to see them becoming a "thing" faster than Bell and Shepherd. Meachum and Oliveras work closely as a team on the ground, risking their lives together in missions. That quickly bonds a duo and, especially on TV, allows them to act on impulse.

It's entirely possible that before episode 10, Meachum and Oliveras could give into a moment and act on their very clear sparks. From episode 1 to episode 3, their development changes by leaps and bounds. They can't stand each other and then they're suddenly calling each other after hours and checking up on each other during missions. They're going to be a "thing" at some point!

Conversely, Bell and Shepherd could totally be a much slower, careful burn. Even though Bell's often in the field with Meachum, Oliveras, and Finau, he spends the most time with Shepherd in the office. They have an almost immediate connection, or Shepherd has an almost immediate crush on Bell. This duo's definitely the one that will play flirtatious cat and mouse and not actually talk about their feelings.

Have we cracked the code? Meachum and Oliveras becoming involved before the end of the season, and Bell and Shepherd still going around and circles with secret crushes? We'll have to wait and see what happens with the romance in Prime Video's new hit. As new episodes drop weekly, the heat will surely be turned up on both of these pairings. Let's see which fires up first!

