The Couple Next Door episode 5: Evie's obsession with Danny continues (Preview)

Well, there's no better way to celebrate Valentine's Day for some people than with a psychological thriller. And right now, The Couple Next Door is probably the best one to watch. I mean, who wouldn't want to spend the holiday with Outlander's Sam Heughan? On television that is. There's a new episode of the Starz series coming up. When can you start tuning in?

The Couple Next Door episode 5, "The Ultimatum," premieres Friday, Feb. 14, 2025 on Starz. You can either start watching the episode on streaming through the Starz app at 12 a.m. ET, or wait until 8 p.m. ET later in the day where it will be broadcast on the Starz channel. This is actually also the penultimate episode, with only one left to go next week after this. Check out the release schedule based on time zone below:

Starz app

East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Fridays

West coast: 9 p.m. PT on Thursdays

Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Thursdays

Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Thursdays

Starz linear channel on TV

East coast: 8 p.m. ET on Fridays

West coast: 5 p.m. PT on Fridays

Midwest: 7 p.m. CT on Fridays

Mountain: 6 p.m. MT on Fridays

Courtesy of STARZ

In the previous episode last Friday, episode 4, "The Miracle," we find out that Evie is pregnant and Pete finds out the news from her sister. Who's the father though? I think the characters, and we, all know who it really is. And it's most likely not Pete.

We're going to see that continue in the new episode, as it's obvious the conflict between Pete and Evie is going to continue to deepen. Especially with this news. Check out the synopsis and a promo below:

"An ultimatum from Pete deepens Evie’s obsession with Danny. Danny’s plan to get Spencer out of his life is thwarted by Pete and Sophie’s front page scoop."

Well, it's clear in the featured image above and in another photo shared below that Evie just can't get Danny out of her head. And perhaps she's trying to seduce him once again. Though he doesn't look too thrilled about that. I'm also very curious to know what ultimatum Pete gives Evie. Hmm. Well, we'll find out in just a matter of hours!

Plus, there's also Becka who seems to be in Alan's home, and is looking pretty unhappy herself. Does she find out the truth that he's behind the website? Check out the images below.

Courtesy of STARZ

Courtesy of STARZ

Courtesy of STARZ

The Couple Next Door premieres new episodes Fridays on Starz.