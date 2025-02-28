If you were hoping for more of The Couple Next Door on Starz today, we're sorry to say that the season is over. The finale was released last week on Feb. 21 with episode 6, "Crimes of Passion." It was a pretty anticlimactic end to the story if I'm being honest. But, here we are.

That does mean that there is no episode 7, as well as no more new episodes going forward since season 1 was only six total. Perhaps you enjoyed the show more than me, which is great. So if you're looking forward to more, the good news is that The Couple Next Door season 2 is happening. However, there's a catch.

Courtesy: Starz

None of the main foursome - Outlander actor Sam Heughan as Danny, Jessica DeGouw as Becka, Eleanor Tomlinson as Evie, and Alfred Enoch as Pete - will be reprising their roles in the second season. I mean, I don't know if the writers might surprise us with an appearance perhaps, since they all made it out alive in the end. It's also unclear if Starz will be getting the U.S. rights to the British drama's second season.

The focus of the story is shifting to another group of four. The one OG cast member to come back for sure is Hugh Dennis as Alan. Which, I'm not to keen on. But we'll see what's in store for this creep after his wife rightfully left him. Below we shared the new cast members and who they're playing based on a Channel 4 press release:

Annabel Scholey as Charlotte Roberts, a brilliant heart surgeon

Sam Palladio as Jacob, Charlotte's husband who is a a consultant anaesthetist

Aggy K Adams as Mia, the couple's mysterious new colleague who rents out the house next door and becomes friends with Alan

Sendhil Ramamurthy as Leo, Charlotte's past flame who is back in her life

The description of The Couple Next Door season 2 also teases that when Mia moves in, Charlotte and Jacob's lives are turned "upside down" by her arrival as the two begin to trust her - enough to share a bed with Mia as well. But there's something weird happening at the hospital ever since she started working there. Patients "mysteriously start dying." Is she the one behind it, or is it all merely a coincidence? I'm interested in how Leo plays into all of this as not many details are given about him just yet. Though the synopsis is sure to focus on one thing: "giving into desires can have deadly consequences."

Courtesy of STARZ

By the end of season 1, Danny and Becka are alive after the whole ordeal with Evie and Pete in the woods. Though whether they stay together after all of Danny's lies is up in the air and not explicitly resolved in the final moments. There's also Evie who has been arrested for shooting Pete and likely will be serving prison time for her actions. While pregnant with Danny's baby.

And though she did so, he's still alive and taken to the hospital. It's not clear whether he will be arrested too, but it's likely since he had the intention of shooting Danny, then Evie. It's a big complicated mess with lots of loose ends that haven't been tied up. That's why I'm hoping at least if none of the main actors return in the second season, there's some sort of lines by the new characters, Alan, or even other neighbors in suburbia who give us some sort of update about them.

The Couple Next Door season 1 is streaming on Starz.