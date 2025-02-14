Find out when you can watch The Couple Next Door season 1 finale on Starz

Well, The Couple Next Door episode 5, "The Ultimatum," that's just been released on Starz today was certainly jam-packed! If you streamed the episode, you know what I'm talking about. Though if you're waiting for tonight, I can tell you guys you're in for some interesting revelations. Now that we've reached this part of the season, when is the finale? SPOILERS FROM EPISODE 5 BELOW.

The Couple Next Door episode 6, aka the season finale, premieres Friday, Feb. 21, 2025 on Starz. Yup, that's right. We only have one more episode to go now as season 1 is only six episodes long. As always, the finale will drop at 12 a.m. ET on the app and air at 8 p.m. ET on the Starz channel.

Courtesy of STARZ

So what can we expect to see? Well, the two couples' lives are definitely a mess right now. Danny is in fact the father of Evie's baby, Pete told her she needs to get rid of the baby or they're done, Danny and Evie end up sleeping together again and she tells him about the baby, and Becka and Danny find out Alan was behind the whole messed up website. I'm telling you, there's so many revelations.

There was also the fact that Ray Spencer was a problem for Pete and Danny this episode, and now Pete has his hands on Danny's gun. Unbeknowst to Danny. What does he plan to do with it and why did he lie about keeping it? Well, if you think all the way back to the first scene of the first episode, I have a feeling something big and dramatic is about to go down.

Courtesy of STARZ

And if you look closely, there's a glimpse of Pete holding a gun as he's running after Evie. And don't forget, we hear a gun go off too but don't know who gets shot. I expect us to see how this particular scene plays out in The Couple Next Door finale next week. It's also titled "Crimes of Passion," which makes me very nervous about what Pete might do. Or does someone else decide to take matters into their own hands? We'll find out very soon!

There's some good news and bad news about the future of the psychological thriller. The good news is that it has been renewed for a second season. However, the main cast of characters - except Alan - will not be reprising their roles. Instead, The Couple Next Door season 2 will see a new set of four in the suburbia neighborhood in which the story will focus on.

