The Penguin season finale date and preview (Don’t miss the epic conclusion!)
By Sandy C.
HBO’s The Penguin is hands down one of the best series of the year! And, admittedly, I wasn’t expecting to enjoy it as much as I did. As much as we love Sunday nights thanks to the DC Comics series, all good things must come to an end.
The Penguin takes place after the 2022 movie The Batman, focusing on the notorious villain Oswald Cobb aka The Penguin. The series quickly became a fan and critic favorite. Over at Rotten Tomatoes, it has a 94% fresh score from critics, praising the performances and clever writing, and a 91% from audiences. The Penguin stars Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobb, Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, Rhenzy Feliz, Deirdre O’Connell, Clancy Brown, Theo Rossi, and others.
If you haven’t been keeping up with The Penguin, where have you been? At the time of this post, there are seven episodes available to stream on Max. You may not be able to catch up in time for the next episode, so I recommend you binge-watch the series once it’s over. And that will be sooner rather than later!
The crime drama features a total of eight episodes, so we’ve only got one more chapter to go. Its season finale is set for Sunday, Nov. 10 on HBO and Max. Watch the intense preview for the finale, below:
The trailer teases a final showdown between Sofia and Oswald. Will Oswald become the Kingpin or be defeated by Sofia? As you can see from the teaser trailer, we will also get more of Oswald’s backstory, diving into his childhood.
Don’t miss The Penguin season 1 finale, episode 8 titled “Great or Little Thing,” on HBO this Sunday, Nov. 10, at 9 p.m. ET. It will also stream on Max at this date and time. As for a second season, we’re not sure! The Penguin has not been renewed for another season at the time of this post.