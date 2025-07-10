Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 episode 10 recap: Who is The Disciple?

This post contains spoilers from Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 episode 10.

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 episode 9 was a rollercoaster of emotions as Nurse John fooled Dr. Ochoa and the BAU when he joined Voit’s two-week nurse rotation. On duty, he’s spying on Voit for the network, and off the clock, he’s tying up loose ends to run the BAU ragged. Meanwhile, Voit pisses everyone off trying to be the good guy using unhealthy habits. Then, he’s abducted after trying to keep him and Dr. Ochoa concealed from the hospital bloodbath.

Adam Rodriguez (Luke) and Aisha Tyler’s (Tara) collective warning about season 3’s finale being “explosive” had me nervous. They lead me to theorize if Dr. Ochoa was The Disciple or Tessa, while also wondering if Voit would turn evil. One of those predictions was extremely wrong, while others were correct. Episode 10 was packed with powerful and heartfelt scenes, featuring big reveals that left me blown away. I couldn’t have asked for a better end to The Disciple case.

L-R: Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis, RJ Hatanaka as Tyler Green and Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia in Criminal Minds: Evolution, episode 10, season 18 streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Michael Yarish/Paramount+

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 episode 10 recap

The timeline flashes between 2002, 2004, and present-day events surrounding Uncle Cyrus, Tessa, and Voit. Viewers already knew Voit left Uncle Cyrus in 2002 to become his own man, stating he didn’t need his uncle anymore and that he wanted a life. But what we didn’t know was that Cyrus played the abandoned father and miserable husband later that night in a bar to a drunk young woman. The more she drank, the more she comfortably revealed to a stranger.

After she reveals people call her Tessa, it all clicked. She became Cyrus’ lost girl, the one locked in the basement that he would train up to replace Voit. He succeeded in creating another serial killer, but after Voit poisoned Cyrus during the Sircauis case, Tessa escaped the house. She began killing older men who resembled Cyrus while trying to track down Voit.

When she found out Voit was clueless and turning good, she set out to abduct Voit. She planned to have him kill someone he cared about to make him feel like a serial killer again. Tessa, the Disciple and lost girl, didn’t plan for Voit to flip the script.

Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez in Criminal Minds: Evolution, episode 10, season 18 streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Michael Yarish/Paramount+

Tessa’s lost girl story

My theory about who Tessa was turned out to be wrong, but once the finale began, I quickly realized who she was and how she came to be Cyrus’s lost girl. She was once a bright young star on her way to building rockets to the stars, but instead her life was derailed by a predator. Again, this is where the villain’s origin story made me feel sorry for them.

Cyrus sweet-talking Tessa gave me the creeps and made me wish the bartender had noticed his intentions. Unfortunately, no one knew Cyrus was a predator when he was grooming Voit and then Tessa to be serial killers. It’s truly sad how easily a person can break another human being by locking them up, murdering their parents in a house fire, and making them a terrible person.

L-R: Aimee Garcia as Dr. Julia Ochoa and Zach Gilford as Elias Voit in Criminal Minds: Evolution, episode 10, season 18 streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Michael Yarish/Paramount+

Voit flipped the script

Tessa’s escape after Voit poisons Uncle Cyrus should confirm his death. She’s later seen burying something in the woods, but it never shows what. As her backstory unfolds, she tries to bring Voit’s killer to the surface. Tessa wants her “brother” to escape with her and keep law enforcement away, but Voit has other plans.

Voit could have chosen many paths, but my wish came true when he helped the BAU and turned on Tessa. My jaw fell open. I couldn’t believe Voit was choosing good. In turn, it showed his vulnerable side when he begged JJ to kill him. My heart hurt for him because, as much as he wanted to be good, he couldn’t trust himself. JJ, Emily, Rossi, and Dr. Ochoa watched with heavy hearts as Voit confessed to all Sicarius charges and beating Nurse John. For now, Voit’s story concludes with him in a Federal Virginia Super Max Prison until he’s charged on all accounts.

L-R: A.J. Cook as Jennifer ‘JJ’ Jareau, Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss and Joe Mantegna as David Rossi in Criminal Minds: Evolution, episode 10, season 18 streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Michael Yarish/Paramount+

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 episode 10 review

The finale had numerous powerful scenes, making it explosive and leaving me excited for the next season. I held my breath during the Tessa and Voit takedown at the end, where the team spread out across the crime scene. Tyler questioned JJ as she willingly stood inches away from Voit’s gun, pointing at her forehead. In a calm, motherly voice, JJ talked Voit down and took the gun.

Tessa ran towards Prentiss and Luke’s location, and their scene made me tear up. I didn’t expect Prentiss to tap into her Ian Doyle captive days, but I genuinely feel like she did as she talked down Tessa from blowing everyone up. Luke tackling Tessa was so satisfying after the pain she put everyone through.

I loved how wholesome the last BAU team scene was. It felt like old times as they officially welcomed Tyler onto the team. As if he weren’t already one of them. The cases may be challenging, but the BAU family always reminds me that love and joy can still exist in a dark world.

Additional Evidence

Tyler getting to stay at the BAU makes me so happy. There was no way anyone could say goodbye to him.

The finale was explosive in how Voit flipped the script on Tessa and helped the BAU catch the remaining network disciples.

All seasons of Criminal Minds are streaming on Paramount+.

More on Show Snob: