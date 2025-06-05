Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 episode 5 explores JJ's grief journey (recap)

JJ returns to work early in Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 episode 4 with BAUGate evidence that has the team searching for answers. The new masked man is somehow connected to Voit, leading to the video unlocking his killer memories. Not only does it rile up Voit’s memories, but it also sends JJ into a spiral. Meanwhile, the BAU tracks down an organ-harvesting unsub who tries to heal his daughter by cutting women up. This case gave me chills.

Episode 5 explores the masked man’s case by JJ retelling the events to Dr. Ochoa (Voit’s doctor). The scenes flash from past to present as they analyze JJ’s reactions to her first official case in the field after Will’s death. She seeks to help Voit process his past by analyzing her grief so Voit can help with his serial killer network case.

L-R: Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez and Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia in Criminal Minds: Evolution, episode 5, season 18 streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Michael Yarish/Paramount+

What happened in Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 episode 5

JJ isn’t a stranger to trauma and grief, but Will’s death and the BAUGate masked man send her searching for help. She consults with Dr. Ochoa because she doesn’t know JJ as well as the BAU team does. We spend 50 minutes in an overdue therapy-like session to uncover that JJ’s trauma and grief are helping Voit process his past.

Prentiss tries to ground JJ, but JJ can’t sit back on this case; she needs to find answers. The BAU discovers the unsub is actively killing families and keeping one member alive to fool the FBI and send a message.

A.J. Cook as Jennifer ‘JJ’ Jareau in Criminal Minds: Evolution, episode 5, season 18 streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Michael Yarish/Paramount+

BAUGate mask becomes the Brutal Man

JJ finds out she was wrong about the BAUGate video when there’s a hit on ViCap (Violent Criminal Apprehension Program) from Cleveland, Ohio. The unsub has the survivor tell the BAU that he’s the Brutal Man. He’s a family annihilator who hates complete families with stick figure car decals. He carries a locksmith key ring to easily access his victims’ housing, making him difficult to stop.

My heart hurts for JJ as she desperately needs to work. She blames herself for a family almost getting killed because she was busy being wrong. It’s worse when the unsub reveals he enjoys killing and wants to meet his leader, Sicarius (Voit). Killers meeting each other seems tricky, but Voit is a convincing good guy who lost his serial killer half to amnesia, but I’m not so sure.

L-R: Aimee Garcia as Dr. Julia Ochoa, Joe Mantegna as David Rossi, and Zach Gilford as Elias Voit in Criminal Minds: Evolution, episode 5, season 18 streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Michael Yarish/Paramount+

JJ works with Voit to uncover his memories

In episode 4, JJ saves Voit from overdosing on medication because she wanted him to suffer like she did. It surprised me when the two enemies became civil to each other as the camera panned to Voit sitting in the room with JJ and Dr. Ochoa. He politely comments on JJ’s grief and agrees to meet with the Brutal Man, who sees Voit as his leader. I’m still in shock that Voit hugs JJ and apologizes for everything. That moment was far out of the blue, but so revealing of who Voit is now.

After almost overdosing, Voit asked Rossi to kill him; his mental state is everywhere. If he has to live, he chooses to only talk to Rossi, JJ, Dr. Ochoa, and Tara, along with the Brutal Man. It's all twisty and confusing, but so interesting to watch unfold.

L-R: Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis, Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss, and RJ Hatanaka as Tyler Green in Criminal Minds: Evolution, episode 5, season 18 streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Michael Yarish/Paramount+

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 episode 5 review

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 episode 5 brings JJ’s grief journey to center stage as she analyzes her reactions to the Brutal Man case. I appreciate the show fleshing out JJ’s grief journey in real situations. Working cases has always been a way for JJ to process her trauma with Will helping her through it. With her safe haven gone, she’s left with too much grief and trauma to carry.

JJ’s conversation with Dr. Ochoa was emotional to listen to. I relate to sudden loss and trying to make sense of it, like Will and Dr. Ochoa’s dad’s sudden deaths. Two deaths that changed two women’s lives. Watching JJ come face-to-face with a family annihilator was traumatic, as part of her family is now gone. My heart broke as JJ tried to ignore the ache in her heart as she discovered the deceased family members.

I’ve never been more proud of a fictional character than seeing JJ talk through her feelings in episode 5. Focusing on her perspective on the case helped me understand the job through the lens of trauma and grief. Allowing me to connect with JJ on a deeper level. Although she hates facing her pain, unbottling it and opening up helped her breathe. Her therapy-like session was long overdue, but Criminal Minds did right by her character with this episode after all these years of pushing the grief and trauma aside.

Additional Evidence:

We finally got closer to Andrew's absence. Emily tells JJ that she and Andrew broke up because he wanted a threesome with Emily and another woman. JJ says, “Not me?” Emily confirms she never got to ask. Their chat had me kicking my feet and giggling. I love their scenes.

Voit remembers Tyler and Allison once he’s face-to-face with Tyler again. At the mention of Allison (his sister), Tyler holds himself back from punching Voit. I can’t imagine the pain and anger Tyler is carrying inside. However, it's what led him to the BAU, so it ultimately worked out to some degree.

All seasons of Criminal Minds are streaming on Paramount+.