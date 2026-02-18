Cross season 2 episode 4 recap: Love is complicated

Valentine’s Day might have already passed this year, but Cross season 2 saved plenty of romantic fireworks for this week’s fourth installment, “Harden.” But will these fireworks lead to a blaze of love?

In the third episode, DHS Agent Larsen (Douglas Nyback) made his presence felt by completely disrupting the case for Cross (Aldis Hodge) and Craig (Alona Tal) at every turn. By the end of the day, he had taken Lincoln Esteban (Rene Moran) out of custody. It seemed Larsen was attempting to remove Lincoln from the board, but his charge turned the tables. That leaves a mess for Cross and Craig as their suspect is gone, again.

During a briefing in the aftermath, DHS had their suspicions about Larsen. He was likely on the payroll of Crestbrook, helping cover up the child trafficking ring. That doesn’t sit well with Cross and Craig, but they have no choice as they cut their losses and look for another lead. That brings them back to cold cases where the victim has lost three fingers.

Among those cases is a sheriff from Iowa murdered in Hollywood, Florida. That sparks something for Cross, who remembers a poker chip left in Lincoln’s lair in Chicago. It traces back to a casino in Hollywood, Florida, which leads the pair on yet another road trip.

Meeting the Luz

Florida turns out to be a good hunch. Lincoln is, indeed, in Florida. He’s tracked Rebecca (Jeanie Mason), who he’s been following and worshipping for her work. When he was nabbed by the police, Lincoln realized his mission to get justice through official channels would never work. So, he’s in Florida to share all he’s gathered with Rebecca as she completes her mission of extra-legal vengeance. Following that, Lincoln plans to escape somewhere.

Rebecca offers to help set him up with a new identity and a means of travel. Donnie (Wes Chatham) and her aunt, Clare (Michelle C. Bonilla), aren’t sold. But Rebecca feels drawn to Lincoln, and when she spots his tattoo of her, she is even more smitten. Eventually, their connection goes further as a spark of love blossoms between them.

As it turns out, they aren’t the only ones who’ve found love in a casino hotel in Hollywood, Florida.

Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross & Isaiah Mustafa as John Sampson. Photo Courtesy of Ian Watson/Prime Video

Cross and Craig

In episode 3, they had a bit too much to drink and ended up hooking up. In the aftermath, there was some awkwardness for Cross and Craig as both insist it was just a little fling. Cross suspects it’s something more—which we already know is true.

He’s into it for a little more, too. Now on assignment again, and both free of partying, they finally admit their feelings for each other.

They come together again, and the question is whether this is the start of a relationship or setting them up for the end of a friendship. It’s too soon to say. They don’t have much time to dwell as, the following morning, they get a lead on Lincoln and the woman he was meeting. That leads to Rebecca on the casino floor, but she slips away.

While Rebecca wants to help Lincoln escape, the presence of Cross and Craig complicates things. Donnie and her aunt think the best course of action is to eliminate Lincoln. But Rebecca has strong feelings that trip her up. When she shows up at Lincoln’s room, it’s hard to say how it will turn out. When she pulls a gun, Lincoln is more than understanding. He can see the heartbreak in her eyes, but he believes that she needs to finish her mission, and he’s a liability. Lincoln grabs the gun and shoots himself, trying to absolve her of the guilt.

As Rebecca rides away from the scene with Donnie, it’s clear that guilt and sense of loss isn’t near absolved. Cross and Craig, meanwhile, arrive just in time to find Lincoln’s body. Now, one suspect is dead, another is in the wind, and the case is wide open.

Thoughts on Cross season 2 episode 4

A lot happened in Cross season 2 episode 4.

The main thrust of the focus was on Lincoln and Rebecca, and Cross and Craig. But on the periphery, we’re seeing the set-up of much more. Cross brings in Berto (Carlos Solorzano), the young boy rescued from the truck in Texas. We also meet his sister (Bridget Barrera), who is trapped working at a Crestbrook facility in Iowa.

We also saw Bobby Trey (Johnny Ray Gill) make progress in the Bad Religion hunt for Craig. What he found was disturbing and showcased a dark role for Craig. That seems to be taking a bad turn, which will bear watching moving forward.

New episodes of Cross are released on Prime Video on Wednesdays. Check back next week as we recap the action of each episode on Show Snob.