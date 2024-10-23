Dancing with the Stars season 33 week 5 scorecard updates: Who was eliminated on DWTS? (Live updates)
By Sandy C.
I know I say this every week about Dancing with the Stars, but this week’s theme is definitely a favorite! I mean, how can you not absolutely love Disney Night? I always look forward to it. And this season’s Disney Night did not disappoint! Well…there’s the eliminated team, but other than that!
Spoiler alert! If you have not watched tonight’s episode of Dancing with the Stars, go stream it on Disney+ before you read on.
Dancing with the Stars week 5 is Disney Night so all teams performed a song from an iconic Disney movie. And no, we’re not talking Snow White and Cinderalla, but more modern, Disney flicks such as Deadpool and Wolverine and the beloved Wreck-It Ralph.
In tonight’s episode, the teams also joined up and were split into two groups: Chandler and Brandon and Ilona and Alan and Jenn and Sasha and Joey and Jenna were Team Goofs. They performed to A Goofy Movie. The second group consisted of Danny and Witney and Dwight and Daniella and Phaedra and Val and Stephen and Rylee as Team Roar. They performed to The Lion King. And now…let’s get those scores!
Stephen and Rylee’s week 5 score is 24
Stephen and Rylee kicked off the night with the charleston to “A Star is Born” from the movie Hercules. The dance was one of my favorites, if I’m being honest, so I was disappointed by the duo scoring 8’s across the board. I think they deserved their first nine, at least from one judge! The biggest critic received was that Stephen got ahead of the music and missed the mark. Better luck next time!
Jenn and Sasha’s week 5 score is 24
Next up, Jenn and Sasha danced the rumba to “Kiss the Girl” from The Little Mermaid, which is one of my favorite movies of all time! It’s also an iconic song. Jenn was told by the judges that this was her best dance this season, but they got 8’s from each judge…make it make sense! Not a single nine? I’m disappointed with the judges.
Joey and Jenna’s week 5 score is 25
Now listen, I love me some Hercules, it’s a great movie. Joey and Jenna’s samba to “Trashin’ the Camp” from the movie, however? It did not do it for me. Sorry. I feel like Joey missed the mark. It was just a messy performance. The criticism wasn’t terrible, though, so who am I to judge? But did their words match the score? Sorta! They received a 25 (from two 8s and one 9).
Chandler and Brandon’s week 5 score is 27
Chandler and Brandon sped things up with the paso doble to “We Own the Night” from the movie Zombies 2. Chandler starred in this movie, so it was a very special dance for her to take on, and it sure does show in her performance, she gave it her all! This was one of my favorite dances of the night. And the judges loved it! We got all 9s, folks! For a total of 27, amazing!
Phaedra and Val’s week 5 score is 24
Moving right along, we also got to see Phaedra and Val dance the jazz to “Cruella De Vil” from the movie One Hundred and One Dalmatians. Now tell me this isn’t the perfect song for Phaedra, she is the perfect Cruella and transformed into the iconic villain perfectly. Unfortunately, Phaedra did miss a few steps. And for me to notice, that’s saying something. I crossed my fingers hoping that the judges didn’t notice, but nope! They did. It's not so much that Phaedra forgot moves, but she wasn't confident enough to dance without Val giving her instructions. Their score? A 24.
Danny and Witney’s week 5 score is 27
Things got adventurous when Danny and Witney danced the jazz to “Bye Bye Bye” from one of this year’s best movies, Deadpool and Wolverine. Okay, I’ll be honest, I was going to love this performance no matter what. Not only is this such an iconic song (come on, it’s NSYNC), but it takes me back to both the music video and also Ryan Reynold’s performance of the song in Deadpool and Wolverine. But did the judges love it as much as I did? Yes, all 9's!
Dwight and Daniella’s week 5 score is 24
Time to tango with Dwight and Daniella! The duo performed “When Can I See You Again?” from the movie Wreck-It Ralph. What a perfect song for Dwight and Daniella, it is fun and upbeat, which is the energy that the duo gives. Last week, Dwight was looking a little nervous, but I’d say he significantly improved this week. The judge's thoughts are what counts, though, and they loved it (with three 8s). This is their best score yet.
Ilona and Alan’s week 5 score is 25
Thank you, Dancing with the Stars, for reminding me to rewatch Encanto. I love this movie, and Ilona is the perfect one to play Luisa. Ilona and Alan danced the jazz to "Pressure" from the movie Encanto, and she nailed it! The judges loved the performance, but they did note that Ilona needs to show more confidence in her moves. But hey, it won them a 25.
DWTS season 33 week 5 scores
- Stephen and Rylee: 24
- Jenn and Sasha: 24
- Phaedra and Val: 24
- Dwight and Daniella: 24
- Joey and Jenna: 25
- Ilona and Alan: 25
- Chandler and Brandon: 27
- Danny and Witney: 27
Who was eliminated on DWTS season 33 week 5?
The end is quickly approaching as there are fewer teams up for elimination in each episode. The bottom teams were Stephen and Rylee, Jenn and Sasha, Phaedra and Val. I love all three! The couple who went home, was: Phaedra and Val. Say it ain't so! How do you feel about this week's elimination?