Dancing with the Stars season 33 week 6 scorecard updates: Who was eliminated on DWTS? (Live updates)
By Sandy C.
Here I go again, saying that this week’s theme of Dancing with the Stars is my favorite – but I mean it this time! I love the spooky season, so Halloween Nightmares Night is one I always look forward to. Fun, creepy music, amazing costumes…what’s not to love? Well, I suppose the eliminations, but other than that, it’s a night to remember.
Spoiler warning: If you have not yet watched the latest episode of Dancing with the Stars, go stream it on Disney+ before you read on.
Dancing with the Stars week 6 is Halloween Nightmares Night, so all teams performed a nightmarish song dressed in awesome costumes. We got the modern hit song “Vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo, and the chilling “Ring Around the Rosie” by District 78 (no, not the sweet version). Let’s see those score!
Ilona and Alan’s week 6 score is 24
Ilona and Alan kicked off this week’s batch of dances with the tango to “Psycho Killer” by Miley Cyrus. It was a frighteningly fun performance that earned the couple a 24 (an eight from each judge). This team has become one of the best, and a show favorite for sure. Will a score of 24 be enough to keep Ilona and Alan on the show for another week, though?
Dwight and Daniella’s week 6 score is 28
Dwight and Daniella were at the bottom of the leaderboard last week. They really have to put in the work to impress audiences and judges. Daniella gave Dwight some tough love, telling Dwight that he had never learned a dance from start to finish, he always misses a move or two. So how did he do? Amazing! Dwight and Daniella performed a contemporary to “Ring Around the Rosie” by District 78 – and it ended in tears (from Daniella). It was just such an emotional performance. The judges loved it! And you heard that right – we got the first 10 of the season!
Danny and Witney’s week 6 score is 28
Is that another 10 I hear? Yes! Danny and Dwight scored a 28 after impressing the judges with the argentine tango to “Poison” by RAVN. And Danny, we see that footwork, sir! Someone has been putting in extra hours at practice.
Jenn and Sasha’s week 6 score is 28
Okay, I’m beginning to see a pattern here. We have another score of 28 from the judges. That’s right, another 10 and two 9’s from the panel. But hey, these couples have deserved it. Jenn and Sasha’s dance was head-turning. The couple performed a contemporary dance to “Vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo. And the way Jenn stayed in character the entire time was so impressive.
Joey and Jenna’s week 6 score is 29
Those who are afraid of puppets looked away from their screens when Joey and Jenna took the stage! But if they did, they missed out on an amazing performance from the couple. The duo danced the argentine tango to “Ramalama (Bang Bang)” by Roisin Murphy. As you can see by their score, Joey and Jenna didn’t get one 10, but two!
Stephen and Rylee’s week 6 score is 28
Stephen and Rylee are another couple who are coming back after a rough week. And you can really see the huge improvement from not only Stephen and Rylee, but every team who has taken over the stage for Halloween Nightmares Night. Stephen and Rylee danced the contemporary to “I Ran (So Far Away)” by Hidden Citizens. Their score? A 28 – which means we’ve got another 10 in the house.
Chandler and Brandon’s week 6 score is 29
What a chilling performance! Chandler and Brandon danced the Viennese waltz to "Secret" by Denmark + Winter. The audience and judges absolutely loved this performance. Well, maybe Carrie Ann not so much, but she has a good point -- this is a tough dance. They scored a 29, getting two 10s from the judges!
DWTS season 33 week 6 scores
*These scores do not include the bonus points given to the winners of the dance off.
- Ilona and Alan: 24
- Jenn and Sasha: 28
- Dwight and Daniella: 28
- Danny and Witney: 28
- Stephen and Rylee: 28
- Joey and Jenna: 29
- Chandler and Brandon: 29
Who was eliminated on DWTS season 33 week 6?
This was a tough week. We are on night six, which means that all teams have had plenty of practice and are no longer newbies at this. I mean, just look at all the scores! We got several 10s. Well, except for Ilona and Alan, as they had the lowest score of the night and are the only couple who didn't get anything over an eight. But don't worry, they are safe thanks to your votes!
Eliminated this week was, Jenn and Sasha. What do you think folks? Do they deserve it? I don't think so! But this is why votes matter so much.