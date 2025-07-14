It's Daniel Dae Kim vs. Piper Perabo in Prime Video's official trailer for spy series Butterfly

Prime Video hosts a variety of spy thriller series, and it is set to expand its lineup with an exciting new addition. It's a show called Butterfly, and it's slated to be released on the streaming platform on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025.

Luckily, viewers don't have to worry about a split season. This is something we’ve seen happen a lot with streaming shows lately. Instead, all six episodes will be available to watch at once, making it easy to binge the entire series from start to finish. Unfortunately, an exact release time has not been announced. However, we'll be sure to update you if these juicy details become available.

The good news is that Prime Video has just released the show's action-packed official trailer, giving viewers something exciting to look forward to as the premiere date approaches. You can check it out below!

Did that thrilling trailer get you more pumped up for the spy thriller's release? It sure did for us, and we can’t wait to see how the story unfolds when Butterfly hits Prime Video this August.

Ken Woodruff (The Mentalist, Gotham) co-created the spy thriller with novelist Steph Cha. Woodruff also takes on showrunner duties. Based on the BOOM! Studios‘ graphic novel series created by Arash Amel, Butterfly focuses on David Jung, a former U.S. intelligence agent living in South Korea, whose life is turned upside down by a difficult choice he made in the past. Now, he’s being hunted by Rebecca, a ruthless young agent, and Caddis, the evil spy group she works for.

Reina Hardesty and Daniel Dae Kim in Butterfly | Prime Video

Daniel Dae Kim stars in the leading role as David Jung. He also serves as an executive producer. You might recognize him from his previous roles in the TV shows Angel, ER, 24, Lost, Hawaii Five-0 and New Amsterdam. He currently stars as Fire Lord Ozai in the hit Netflix live-action series Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Joining Kim in the Butterfly cast as series regulars are Reina Hardesty (It's What's Inside, The Secret Art of Human Flight), Piper Perabo (Yellowstone, Billions, The Big Leap), and Louis Landau (Rivals, The Serpent Queen). Hardesty portrays Rebecca. Based on the trailer, it appears that Rebecca is the daughter David left behind as a child and has now reunited with under unfortunate circumstances. Perabo's character's name is unknown, but it looks like she plays one of the higher-ups at Caddis. In addition, Landau portrays Oliver, a smart and sly intelligence operative.

Also in the cast are Kim Ji-hoon, Park Hae-soo, Kim Tae-hee, Charles Parnell, Sean Dulake, Nayoon Kim, Sung Dong-il, and Lee Il-hwa.

Butterfly is coming to Prime Video on Aug. 13. Don't forget to save the date!

