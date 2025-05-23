Deborah dangerously risks everything leading into the Hacks season 4 finale

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Hacks season 4 episode 9.

Even though it feels like the new season just started airing on HBO Max, it's already time for the Hacks season 4 finale. Following the release of the season's penultimate episode on May 22, there's only one more episode left in Hacks season 4, and it's sure to be a season finale for the ages. Deborah made one of her boldest moves yet that's sure to cause ramifications for herself and Ava.

Wondering when you can watch the Hacks season 4 finale? Hacks season 4 episode 10, titled "Heaven," releases on Thursday, May 29 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO Max. After this episode releases, there aren't any additional episode in season 4, and we'll have to keep our fingers crossed for the streamer to announce a season 5 renewal. There just has to be more Ava and Deborah in our future!

Take a closer look at the Hacks season 4 finale release times in the United States:

East Coast: 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 29

Central: 8 p.m. CT on Thursday, May 29

Mountain: 7 p.m. MT on Thursday, May 29

West Coast: 6 p.m. PT on Thursday, May 29

Hannah Einbinder in Hacks season 4 on HBO Max | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery/Universal Television

What to expect from the Hacks season 4 finale

Leading into the season finale, Deborah's late night show has seen a real upswing in ratings. Ava, Deborah, and the writers really found their niche that helped propel the show to No. 1 in late night. But now that Winnie (Helen Hunt) has been ousted and Bob (Tony Goldwyn) is in charge, he's able to make demands that Deborah can't refuse. For example, she agrees to allow a problematic movie star who has been accused of sexual harassment on the show since its in the studio's promotional interest.

Obviously, Ava pushes back at allowing him on the show as she did before, but Deborah feels confident that she can let him on without endorsing him. During the taping of the show, all goes without a hitch until Deborah lightly jokes about his indiscretions. A whole mess ensues and Deborah agrees to have the joke cut from the show, in spite of Ava's protests. Later that night, Ava runs into an old colleague from On the Contrary and vents about the situation, leading to a bigger problem.

The next day, chaos ensues as On the Contrary somehow caught wind of the situation and will be running a story about the studio's continued coverup of the movie star's bad behavior. Bob knows that Ava's the whistleblower (even though she didn't mean to be) and forces Deborah to make the impossible decision to fire Ava. After all they have been through, it comes down to this. But Deborah only pretends to fire Ava. She tells the truth the post-Oscars live taping and quits her show.

Jean Smart in Hacks season 4 on HBO Max | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery/Universal Television

The season 4 finale will heavily deal with the aftermath of this decision, which isn't as cut and dry as Deborah at first thought. She saw this as an easy out to keep her integrity intact and to protect Ava, but Bob threatens her with the non-compete clause in her contract. She basically can't do anything in her professional career for 18 months or Bob and the studio can sue her. No new show, no standup, no appearances, nothing. Sticking it to the studio felt good until reality set in.

Hacks has an interesting road ahead in the final episode of season 4, but it's exciting that we're even getting another episode. Episode 9's cliffhanger could have very well acted as a season finale, and we could have been waiting up to a year to find out what happens next. But we're going to see how Deborah maneuvers through this mess. Will she regret choosing Ava over her show? Will she fight the non-compete clause? Will she find a sneaky way to work? We'll find out in the season finale!

Watch the Hacks season 4 finale on Thursday, May 29 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO Max.