Ava vs. Deborah is on! Hacks season 4 release time, preview, and more

The reigning queens of comedy are finally back with a new season full of biting one-liners, unexpected twists, and a feud so good Ryan Murphy could turn it into a limited series. Of course, we're talking about Hacks, the Max original comedy series that's the incumbent winner of the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series. It's time to get ready for the Hacks season 4 premiere on Thursday April 10, which arrives with two episodes to kick off the season.

When we last left Deborah (Jean Smart) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder) in the season 3 finale, Ava was expertly maneuvering her checkmate on Deborah in order to score the head writer position on her new late night show. Deborah had otherwise promised Ava the job then walked back on the offer, but Ava held a particular piece of scandalous blackmail over her head to put her boss in a position where she couldn't say no again. Thus, we begin season 4 with the pair at greater odds than ever.

If you're already a Hacks fan, then you have been counting down the days until the season 4 premiere. But are you wondering exactly when new episodes are released on Max? Hacks season 4 premieres on Thursday, April 10 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. The 10-episode season releases weekly at 9 p.m. ET on Thursdays, except for two weeks that feature two-episode drops. We're starting off the season with two brand-new episodes, but find out when to watch all 10 episodes!

Get a closer look at when every episode of Hacks season 4 releases in the table below:

Episode Release Date Episode 1 Thursday, April 10 Episode 2 Thursday, April 10 Episode 3 Thursday, April 17 Episode 4 Thursday, April 24 Episode 5 Thursday, May 1 Episode 6 Thursday, May 8 Episode 7 Thursday, May 15 Episode 8 Thursday, May 15 Episode 9 Thursday, May 22 Episode 10 Thursday, May 29

Following the ending of The White Lotus season 3, we'll be in search of a new Sunday night show on HBO, but we'll be getting that in The Last of Us season 2. Thankfully, we'll also now have Hacks season 4 to keep us company each week. While some streamers drop their new shows at midnight or 3 a.m., Max tends to drop its content in the evenings, which allows viewers to watch together and discuss as a community. It's a real comeback to how television used to be before cords were cut.

Hacks season 4 key art | Courtesy of Max

What to expect from Hacks season 4 on Max

As previously mentioned, the fourth season picks up in the aftermath of Ava laying down the gauntlet with Deborah in order to land the head writer position. The pair have fought before in the past, but this is nothing compared to those arguments. Being virtual enemies while attempting to create a new show will be a daunting task, but if there's one thing we know about Ava and Deborah, it's that they can somehow speak the same language and turn hatred into humor.

Here's how Max describes season 4 in the official synopsis:

"Tensions rise as Deborah and Ava endeavor to get their late night show off the ground and make history doing it."

The season's trailer previews some of the most outrageously funny moments we can look forward to, like Deborah getting pulled over by a cop and Ava awkwardly live streaming the encounter. There's parties, yelling, celebrating, outbursts, and all of the emotionally charged bits of comedy we know and love. We all can't wait to find out if Ava and Deborah are somehow able to settle their differences and become as close as they were before their nearly friendship-ending disagreement.

Season 4 brings all of the familiar faces, like Dan Bucatinsky, Helen Hunt, Tony Goldwyn, Kaitlin Olson, Jane Adams, Lauren Weedman, Christopher McDonald, and Poppy Liu. But we can also look forward to seeing some new cast members join the series, including Julianne Nicholson, Michaela Watkins, Bresha Webb, Robby Hoffman, Eric Balfour, and more. There's no doubt that season 4 will be another excellent season that will have the series competing for Emmy gold again.

Watch the season 4 trailer in the video below!

Hacks season 4 releases new episodes Thursdays on Max.